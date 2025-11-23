Miss Universe: Befitting Crown For Truth

Indeed, this is definitely not the time to be too patronising. The world rewards the courageous, the ones who speak up in the face of oppression and not the timid. The social media age is the stage that celebrates heroes, who refuse to compromise under any circumstances.

This was the palpable feelings of fans that supported Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch, when she walked out on the Miss Universe organisers weeks ago. Miss Mexico, Fatima Bosch was recently crowned Miss Universe in a ceremony in Bangkok, marking the end of an exceptionally scandal filled pageant season.

The 25-year-old contestant had earlier in November walked out of a pageant event after a Thai official publicly berated her in front of dozens of contestants and threatened to disqualify those who supported her. That dramatic turn was followed a week later by the resignation of two judges, one of whom accused organisers of rigging the competition. These comes as one of the world’s longest-running beauty pageants faces questions of its relevance with a declining audience.

The contest’s latest result has added to the controversy, with news of Miss Mexico’s win instantly dividing opinion online. Many Mexicans celebrated her victory as did others who had applauded her walkout. But some have also wondered if organisers gave her the crown to make up for the earlier scandal. Miss Thailand, Praveenar Singh, placed first runner up while Miss Venezuela, Stephany Abasali , placed third, followed by Miss Philippines, Ma Ahtisa Manalo and Miss Cote d’Ivoire Olivia Yace.

It can be recalled that things took a dramatic turn at a pre-pageant ceremony earlier in the month of November, when Thai media mogul and pageant organiser, Mr Nawat Itsaragrasil , told off Ms Bosch in front of dozens of contestants for failing to post promotional content. When she objected, Mr Nawat called security and threatened to disqualify those supporting her. Ms Bosch then left the room and others joined her in solidarity, in a move that made headlines around the world.

The Miss Universe Organisation condemned Mr Nawat’s behaviour as “malicious” and Mr Rocha, speaking by video from Mexico, told his Thai business partner to just “stop”. Mexican President, Claudia Sheinbaum, praised Ms Bosch at that time as an “example of how we women should speak out” in the face of aggression.

During Friday’s finals, Mr Nawat posted photos from the audience on his Instagram stories but he was not seen on stage. After Ms Bosch’s crowning, he posted a one-line statement in Thai on his social media accounts, saying: “A billion words that cannot be said”. He also told reporters: “As for the outcome, we leave it to the viewers at home to judge… people everywhere can make their own assessment.” On social media, some fans said the backstage drama helped Ms Bosch clinch the crown, which is Mexico’s fourth.

“Next year, whoever walks out will win,” one comment read, while another said: “They had to crown her to make up for injustice earlier to save Miss Universe!” On its social media accounts, the organisation praised Ms Bosch, saying “her grace, strength, and radiant spirit captured the hearts of the world”. A week after the walkout controversy, two judges resigned with one of them accusing organisers of rigging the selection process.

Lebanese-French musician Omar Harfouch, who announced his resignation from the eight-member jury on Instagram, alleged that an “impromptu jury” had pre-selected finalists ahead of the final on Friday. Hours later, former French football star Claude Makelele also announced he’d pulled out, citing “unforeseen personal reasons”. The Miss Universe Organization rejected Mr Harfouch’s claims, saying that “no external group has been authorised to evaluate delegates or select finalists”. On Friday, minutes after Ms Bosch’s win was announced, Mr Harfouch posted a statement online repeating his allegations of rigging.

In a separate incident, during the preliminary evening gown round on Wednesday night, Miss Jamaica accidentally fell onstage and had to be rushed out of the theatre in a stretcher. Clips of the incident were shared widely on social media. Organisers later said she was hospitalised but had no broken bones and was “under good care”. The pageants also continue to face constant criticism for objectifying women.

But while the majority of contestants wore two piece bikinis for the 2025 contest, those from conservative countries were allowed to wear full-body covering in the swimsuit round. “Of course, it won’t be for everyone, and there will always be those who disagree.

But as long as the core values are intact, I think pageants will always have a role to play in society,” said Ms Shugart, the former president. She said empowering women should be at the organisation’s core. “Miss Universe is nothing if you’re not empowering the women that compete.