Miss Universe: Adetshina Represents Symbol Of Hope –Obi

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, has hailed Nigerian beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina, as a symbol of hope and resilience, following her remarkable achievement as the first runner-up in the 2024 Miss Universe competition.

In a statement celebrating her achievement, Obi expressed his admiration for Chidimma’s inspiring journey, describing it as a testament to perseverance, faith, and dedication.

He said: “I followed with keen attention the journey of our Nigerian beauty queen, Chidimma Adetshina, and her rise to stardom. I can only describe her journey as a demonstration of resilience, perseverance, and dedication.”

Despite the intense competition from over 120 contestants worldwide, Chidimma emerged as the first runner-up and secured the top position in Africa—a feat that Obi believes signifies a giant stride for both her and the nation.

“Though she may not have received the 2024 Miss Universe crown, competing against the world’s best and emerging victorious in such a prestigious event is an accomplishment we are all incredibly proud of,” Obi remarked.

He also acknowledged Chidimma’s unyielding spirit throughout her journey, especially during the challenging times, and praised her for holding on to her faith, hope, and determination.

“Chidimma’s success is not just a personal triumph but a beacon of hope for all Nigerian youths facing various challenges. Her story is proof that no matter how difficult the path may seem, success is achievable if you never give up,” Obi emphasised.

The Labour Party candidate concluded by reaffirming his commitment to building a better future for Nigeria’s talented youth. “In these challenging times, Chidimma stands as a symbol of hope, especially to young people across the nation.

We remain committed to building a better Nigeria for our very talented youth, no matter the obstacles in our way, because undoubtedly—The New Nigeria is Possible,” he said.

Adetshina’s achievement has been celebrated not only as a personal victory but as a source of national pride, showing the world the strength and potential of Nigeria’s young generation.

