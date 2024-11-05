Miss Universe 2024: Chidimma Ranks 2nd In World Pre-Arrival Hot Picks

The winner of Miss Universe Nigeria 2024, Chidimma Adetshina, has been ranked 2nd in the world’s Miss Universe 2024 pre-arrival hot picks.
This was revealed in a viral pre-arrival poll announced on Tuesday, November 5.
The 23-year-old beauty queen was ranked ahead of the 73rd edition of the global Miss Universe pageant scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 16, 2024.
It would be recalled that Chidimma arrived in Mexico, October 2024, to compete for the crown.
However, news of Adetshina’s position has thrilled Nigerians, who believe she has a strong chance to win the contest.
