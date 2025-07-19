Miss Tourism, Mr Tourism Africa International Unveils Jos As Host City

The Miss Tourism Africa and Mister Tourism Africa International Organisation has officially announced Plateau State, Nigeria, as the Host State for the highly anticipated fourth season of Miss Tourism Africa and Mister Tourism Africa International 2025.

According to the Founder of Miss Tourism and Mister Tourism Africa International, Santiago Roberts, Jos, Plateau State’s capital city, has been designated as the official host city for the continental event, spotlighting its breathtaking landscapes and deep rooted tourism heritage.

This year’s international finale is set to welcome a total of 50 international delegates from across Africa, with 30 stunning beauties competing for the Miss Tourism Africa title and 20 of Africa’s finest gentlemen contesting for Mister Tourism Africa International.

Roberts noted that the 2025 edition has been fully endorsed and adopted by His Excellency, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, Executive Governor of Plateau State, through the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Hospitality as one of the major cultural and tourism development projects under his administration.

This milestone positions Plateau State as a beacon of Africa’s cultural unity, youth empowerment, and tourism promotion.

“Jos is not just a city; it is Africa’s Home of Peace and Tourism. We believe in showcasing Plateau’s untapped beauty to the world while creating opportunities for young Africans through tourism, talent, and trade,” stated Dr. Raymond Okonkwo, the Patron of Miss Tourism Africa.

Amb. Seth Santiago Roberts, Founder and President of the Miss Tourism Africa and Mister Tourism Africa International platform, emphasized: “Our vision has always been rooted in using pageantry as a tool for real tourism development across the continent. Choosing Jos as our host city was intentional—its incredible scenery, diverse cultures, and peaceful nature perfectly align with the soul of this project.”

Responding to the reason Jos city was chosen for the event, Roberts stated the city is known as the “Home of Peace and Tourism,” Jos boasts panoramic landscapes, rolling hills, waterfalls, wildlife parks, and a rich cultural tapestry. “Its selection as the host city embodies the core pillars of the Miss Tourism Africa and Mister Tourism Africa International platform,” he said.