Miss South Africa, Le Roux Withdraws From Miss Universe Race

The recently crowned Miss South Africa 2024, Mia Le Roux has announced her withdrawal from the forthcoming Miss Universe competition.

Announcing her withdrawal via her social media page, Le Roux cited health issues as the reason for stepping back.

The announcement was made on Friday through an official statement from the Miss South Africa Organisation, where Le Roux shared her decision.

She expressed her deep appreciation for the support she has received so far.

“I am profoundly thankful for the unwavering support from South Africa during my time at Miss Universe.

“Making this decision has been incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon me.

“However, I am deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so that I may continue to serve my country with full strength,” Le Roux noted.

The Miss South Africa Organisation echoed her sentiments, commending Le Roux’s resilience and highlighting the importance of her well-being.

“Mia has shown incredible courage and grace throughout this difficult period.

“Her health and well-being are our utmost priority, and we stand by her side, dedicated to ensuring she regains her strength and returns to full health,” the organisation stated.

The decision to withdraw from such a prestigious event shows Le Roux’s commitment to prioritising her health.

This move has however been met with an outpouring of support from her fans and fellow South Africans.

This development reflects the reality that health must come first, even in the face of great opportunities and expectations.

Mia Le Roux’s journey continues to inspire many, as she takes this time to recover and come back stronger for future endeavors.

The Miss South Africa Organisation and the public remain united in their support for her well-being, wishing her a speedy recovery.

