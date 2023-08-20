Miss Plus Size: Nigerian Men’s Love For Curvy Women Helps Models

Agazer Catherine Mlumun is the winner of 2023 Miss Nigeria Plus Size. Beauty pageant the Beauty Queen, who describes herself as a mix of Benue roots, Lagos vibes, and a dash of philosophical thinking, believes that building self confidence as a plus-size model lies in the hands of the individual. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE, Agazer shares some of her concerns in pursuing Zero to Malaria initiative as her pet project, why challenges faced by plus-size models have reduced in Nigeria among many advice for young Nigerians who’re eager to succeed in the industry

Modeling has been tagged as one the most tedious jobs in the fashion world. Is it true that plus size models find it harder to get recognised or picked for casting?

You know, saying plus size models hardly make it into the limelight isn’t the whole picture. Casting decisions in movies or music videos can be a mixed bag, influenced by the creator’s aims, the intended audience, and their personal biases. These factors play a role in who gets chosen.

But hey! When it comes to Nigeria, the game isn’t as one-sided. In fact, discrimination against plus size models isn’t as much of a thorn here. Over here, many Nigerian men actually prefer a bit of curve! The industry isn’t without its little problems but it’s come a long way from the tough times it has faced. So, it’s not all gloom and doom, and the journey is definitely getting better.

How did the journey of becoming a plus- size model start for you?

In 2008, while still in secondary school, an unexpected encounter changed the trajectory of my life. A friendly guy approached me and casually remarked, “You could be a model, you know.” Intrigued by the notion, I found myself drawn into the world of modeling under his agency’s wing.

Fast forward to 2013, and I found myself on the stage of “Miss Big And Beautiful,” a pageant celebrating diversity. Among a vibrant mix of cultures, I proudly claimed the title of “Miss Culture.” The saga continued with “Miss Nigeria Plus Size,” a celebration of empowerment and self-assuredness. Stepping confidently onto the stage, I emerged victorious as the “Queen,” a testament to breaking barriers and redefining standards.

Looking back, it’s clear how a chance encounter and a few pageants can shape a person’s path. My journey stands as a re- minder that seizing opportunities can lead to unexpected and fulfilling adventures.

What inspired you to go into the plus size beauty pageant competition?

Pageants may traditionally revolve around showcasing an idealized portrayal of femininity in a competitive milieu, my motivations transcend this conventional framework. My decision to participate in a pageant emanates from a profound desire to foster personal growth, elevate self- assurance, and wield influence in support of plus-size women confronting body shaming within the societal context of Nigeria.

Intrinsic to my pursuit is a compelling aspiration to uplift and empower those who have felt marginalized or overlooked due to societal norms. This quest carries with it a profound honour, offering me an unparalleled platform to impart inspiration across borders and cultures.

My intent is to kindle a fire of self-acceptance in women who bear semblance to me, transcending the constraining narratives society imposes upon us, reiterating that our inherent beauty need not conform to external standards. It is my staunch belief that we, as individuals, are unequivocally deserving of love, suffused with inherent worthiness, and that our aspirations are inherently valid.

Tell us about the beauty competition you won. How difficult was it?

There are a lot of hard work which goes behind winning a beauty pageant title, and I always believe that your heart should be in the game, which brings you closer to your hardwork. On the other hand, one should always remain humble and stay grounded.

Going for Miss Nigeria Plus Size competition, I worked on my confidence, catwalks, how to speak in public, make-up, etiquette, and so on. Training was a bit hectic but I was enjoying every bit of my training because going for a competition, you ought to be the best at everything.

What are the challenges you have faced as a plus size model?

Plus size models exemplify courage and resilience in their pursuit of dismantling conventional standards of beauty. Our society’s prevalence of body shaming casts a shadow on women of diverse body types. When a plus size individual frequents a gym, society wrongly assumes it stems from dissatisfaction, overlooking the fact that their engagement is a testament to their self-assured relationship with their own beauty.

Unfortunately, the larger community tends to undermine the significance of plus size individuals, as illustrated by instances, where photographers instruct models to exude joy rather than display their innate poise through poses. Regrettably, the beauty industry remains sluggish in acknowledging the undeniable confidence and allure these remarkable women possess.

Aside being a plus-size model, what other jobs or careers do you have?

Oh! Beside strutting my stuff as a plus-size model, I’ve got a couple more gigs up my sleeve that keep life interesting. You know what they say- variety is the spice of life. Right? First off, I’m running a full-blown poultry farm. Yeah, you heard it – feathers and all! And as if that weren’t enough, I’ve got my hands in the dirt too.

Picture this: I’ve got a farm where I’m cultivating the likes of yams, cassava, and maize. It’s like my very own adventure in food production, and let me tell you, it feels very good to be a part of that. You see, I’ve got this belief: In a world with so many hungry tummies, playing a role in producing food is a pretty big deal.

We’ve all got our unique ways of pitching in. And for me, it’s all about nurturing my poultry and tending to my farm. So, whether I’m rocking the runway or get- ting my hands dirty in the fields, I’m all about adding a dash of goodness to this big old world.

What is your advice to other young Nigerians that want to go in plus-size modeling?

The first advice is maintaining a healthy lifestyle. As a plus size model, it is important to take care of your physical and mental well-being. This means maintaining a healthy diet and exercise routine, as well as practicing self care and body positivity.

Eating a well balanced diet and staying hydrated will not only help you to feel your best but it will give you the best energy and stamina you need for long days on set. Exercise can also boost your confidence and keep you feeling strong and healthy.

Secondly, stay true to yourself. As a plus size model, you will likely face criticism and negative comments at some point in your career. It’s important to remember that your worth as a person is not determined by your size or shape, and that its okay to be comfortable in own skin.

Embrace your unique beauty and stay true to yourself. Don’t let negative comments or criticism get you down, and don’t be afraid to speak out against body shaming or other forms of discrimination. Becoming a plus size model in Nigeria requires hard work, dedication, and a positive attitude.

Find the right agency and build a strong portfolio, maintain- ing a healthy lifestyle, and staying true to yourself. You can achieve success as a plus size model and help to promote body positivity within the fashion industry.

Tell us about the pet project you pursued after winning the crown?

My pet project is called, ‘Malaria To Zero Initiative’. My initiative, as the name implies, is committed to ensuring that every man, woman, and child in Africa, regardless of their location, has access to the necessary tools to be aware of the deadily disease, control, prevent, diagnose, treat and eventually eradicate malaria.

When I was growing up as a little girl in my native home town of Katsina Alain Tiv Land, Benue State, Nigeria, I noticed a high occurrence of malaria in the community and how many lives it claimed. Ignorance and poverty also played a huge role because they didn’t even know what it was, how to prevent it or the finance to get the affected people treated.

This made me so scared and also affected my childhood experience as we were living in fear and in bondage because our parents didn’t allow us to go out to play with other children. That lively childhood was taken away from me because of this deadly disease . Today, as a grown-up, my fear has been confirmed, and the scourge of Malaria may not subside anytime soon. Almost on a daily basis, there are records of deaths in large numbers as a result of malaria fever.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa is the most affected due to the combination of factors: mosquito bite (anopheles gambiae complex); the predominant parasites species is Plasmodium falaparum, which is the species that is most likely to cause severe malaria and death. Local weather conditions often allow transmission to occur year around. Scarce resources and social economic instability have hindered efficient malaria control.

Futhermore, World Health Organization,(WHO) World Malaria records in 2021 and the global Malaria action plan showed that about 3.2 billion people, which is about half of the workd population, live in the areas at risk of Malaria transmission in about 106 cou tries.

In 2021 , Malaria caused an estimated 207 million clinical episodes and 627 deaths, most of which were in Africa. In 2022, for instance, Africa estimated 91% of deaths from Malaria were in the continent. The most vulnerable are children and pregnant women, who generally have low immunity.

Besides, the scourge of Malaria in Africa is worsened by high poverty rate, dirty environment, and lack of knowledge of how to control the spread of mosquitoes.

Outline of the project

Where there is a problem, there is the urge of inspiration to solve it. The scourge of malaria and the havoc it causes in terms of high toll of death every year should be frontally attacked.

As stated above, most of these deaths are caused by ignorance. There is the need to raise the awareness of people about the menance of malaria, the human causes, the death toll that results from this and what can be done to reduce all these to the bearest minimum. It is mandatory that we begin to raise the awareness of people about the scourge of Malaria can either be curbed or eradicated.

Tell us about yourself, growing and school days..

I’m Agazer Catherine Mlumun. I come from the beautiful Benue State, specifically from the lively Tiv community in Konshisha Local Government Area. Born in the vibrant Katsina-Ala Local Government Area, I proudly hold the seventh spot among my awesome siblings – we’re a family of eight. My journey in education kicked off at College Practising Katsina Ala in Benue State, where I started my primary school.

But life took an exciting turn when I moved to Lagos State with my elder sister. That’s where I wrapped up my secondary school days, at Sango Senior Secondary School in Agege. The adventure didn’t stop there! I took my academic pursuits to the University of Lagos, where I earned my Bachelor’s degree in Arts with a major in Philosophy. So, that’s a bit about me – a mix of Benue roots, Lagos vibes, and a dash of philosophical thinking!