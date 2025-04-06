Miss Osun, Mojisola Crowned Miss World Nigeria

Share

Joy Raimi Mojisola emerged victorious as the new Miss World Nigeria 2025 after a spectacular grand finale held on Saturday, April 4, in Lagos.

The 24-year-old beauty queen, who represented the Osun State, beat 36 other contestants from across the country to clinch the prestigious crown.

The event, which drew high-profile guests and entertainment industry figures, saw the competition narrowed down to 20 finalists before the top five were selected.

In the final round, Raimi outshone her fellow finalists, Miss Ebonyi, Miss Abuja, Miss Abia, and Miss Imo—winning the hearts of the judges and audience alike with her poise, intelligence, and charisma.

READ ALSO:

Following her crowning, Mojisola is set to represent Nigeria at the 72nd Miss World pageant, which will take place in India from May 7 to 31, 2025.

She will compete against representatives from over 140 countries in the globally renowned event.

Speaking after her victory, Raimi expressed gratitude for the opportunity and promised to make Nigeria proud on the international stage.

“This is a dream come true, and I am honoured to carry the hopes of millions of Nigerians to the Miss World stage,” she said.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

