Miss Nollywood Int’l Writes Tinubu, Accuses NHIA Of Neglecting Staff, Others

Share

Miss Nollywood International, Hassana Salisu, has written an open letter to President Bola Tinubu, over alleged neglect of staff welfare, stagnant wages, mismanagement, corruption and lack of accountability by senior leadership of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

The letter sighted in Abuja, appealed to President Tinubu to urgently address the alleged injustices and economic hardship confronting the NHIA workers who were striving against all odds to provide essential services to Nigerians seeking insured healthcare.

Hassana who painted a grim picture of the current circumstances surrounding the NHIA, noted that despite being designed to safeguard and enhance the health welfare of Nigerians, the Agency has been beset by a crisis of leadership and resource management that is throwing its employees into a spiral of poverty and discontent.

She said: “The situation is particularly alarming given that the NHIA plays a central role in ensuring the health of citizens across all 36 states, thereby holding a position of critical importance within the nation’s health infrastructure.” “The crisis has been compounded by stagnant wages, poor management, and a lack of accountability from senior leadership.

The NHIA, which should theoretically undergo a review of its policies and salary scales every five years, has not had a salary review in over a decade, a glaring oversight that has left the agency’s dedicated staff feeling undervalued and overworked. “How can those providing health insurance in a country as vast as Nigeria be suffering in every angle of life?”

Share