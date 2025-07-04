Miss Luxury Pageantry Opens Applications

The Miss Luxury Foundation, a corporate social responsibility arm of Capital Luxury Group, yesterday announced the official opening of applications for the inaugural Miss Luxury Pageantry.

This initiative responds to the urgent need for spaces where African women and girls can find strength, dignity, and a platform to advocate for change.

Guided by the theme “Empower-Her-Voice: B r e a k i n g C h a i n s , B u i l d i n g Futures,” the pageant goes be – yond crowns or titles.

It is about empowering women to reclaim their stories, challenge systemic barriers, and become advocates for themselves and their communities.

CEO of Capital Luxury Group and founder of the Miss Luxury Foundation, Dr. Edidiong Udoidiong, said: “I have always believed that business and art should serve the people — especially the broken, the unheard, and the vulnerable.