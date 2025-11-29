Finishing Touch Events, United the Kingdom is ready to celebrate the 10th anniversary Edition of Miss HOTLEGS Nigeria, a monumental celebration of elegance, empowerment, and a decade of purpose driven pageantry.

Since its inception, Miss Hotlegs Nigeria has evolved into one of Africa’s most inspiring beauty and talent platforms a showcase of women who embody confidence, intelligence, and leadership.

As the brand marks ten transformative years, the 2025/2026 edition themed “Limitless at 10” promises to be a spectacular tribute to the power of women who dream without boundaries.

This landmark anniversary will celebrate the journey of past queens, honour women shaping communities, and spotlight the next generation of role models.

The event will feature captivating performances, inspiring stories, and an atmosphere of glamour befitting a decade of impact. Mosy O’Ginni, CEO of Finishing Touch Events(UK) and Founder of Miss Hotlegs Africa, shared her vision for this milestone edition:

“Reaching ten years with Miss Hotlegs Nigeria is a humbling and powerful reminder of how vision, passion, and purpose can transform lives. From our very first show to this 10th anniversary, our mission has remained clear — to empower women to walk tall, believe in their dreams, and break limits.

As we step into this new chapter under the theme ‘Limitless at 10,’ we invite corporate partners and sponsors to join us in shaping an unforgettable celebration of talent, empowerment, and a future without limits.”

Finishing Touch Events(UK) is currently in discussions with prospective sponsors and partners who share a commitment to empowering women and promoting positive representation through impactful entertainment.