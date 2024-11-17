Miss Denmark Wins 2024 Miss Universe

Share

Miss Denmark, Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, has emerged victorious at the 2024 Miss Universe.

The competition which was held at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City on Saturday November 16 saw amazing and beautiful ladies across the country contest for this coveted position.

In a dazzling event that celebrated beauty, diversity, and talent, Theilvig triumphed over 124 other contestants from around the world.

Her victory has earned her the prestigious title at the 73rd edition of the pageant.

READ ALSO:

Her new feat has made her to succeeds Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2023.

However, Nigeria’s representative, Chidinma Adetshina, made history by finishing as the first runner-up at the Competition.

Final moments of the prestigious event was announced early Sunday morning.

This saw an electrifying face-off between Nigeria and Denmark as the two women stood poised to claim the crown.

The competition, described as one of the most thrilling in recent years, celebrated the talents, intelligence, and elegance of women from around the globe.

In a post via Instagram, the organisers said, “The final two! Nigeria and Denmark, two incredible women, one unforgettable moment.”

Adetshina’s exceptional performance and grace earned her widespread admiration from judges and audiences alike.

Her journey to the final was particularly noteworthy given her earlier withdrawal from the Miss South Africa 2024 contest.

Despite advancing to the final stage, she made the decision to withdraw following concerns expressed by some South Africans regarding her nationality.

Nevertheless, she went on to represent Taraba State and win the title of Miss Universe Nigeria.

This marks the farthest a Nigerian contestant has ever advanced in Miss Universe history.

On November 16, 2001, Nigeria’s Agbani Darego became the first Black African to win the coveted Miss World title at the age of 18.

Darego’s success became a source of national pride, with “Agbani” becoming synonymous with slender beauty in Nigeria.

As the first Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria winner to claim the Miss World crown, her triumph resonated throughout the country and was a historic moment for the continent.

This year’s Miss Universe pageant embraced a spirit of inclusivity, with 18 mothers participating.

It also witnessed first-time entries from countries including Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Moldova, and Somalia.

The competition started with a record-breaking 125 contestants and featured an expanded semifinalist pool, increasing from 20 to 30 participants.

Following the swimsuit parade, the group was whittled down to 12, who advanced to the evening gown round.

Ultimately, five contestants representing Nigeria, Denmark, Thailand, Mexico, and Venezuela were chosen as finalists.

In the decisive stages of the competition, the final five contestants faced two rounds of questions and a final parade.

These culminated in the crowning of Theilvig as Miss Universe.

Mexico, Thailand, and Venezuela secured the third, fourth, and fifth places, respectively.

As Miss Universe 2024, Theilvig will undertake a global tour across 30 countries, promoting various causes and initiatives.

Additionally, she will receive a year’s supply of cosmetics and jewelry.

For the first time in the pageant’s history, the winner will also host an international travel show.

The 2024 Miss Universe competition highlighted the evolving landscape of global beauty standards and reinforced the importance of representation and inclusion on the world stage.

Share

Please follow and like us: