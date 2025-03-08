Miss Blacknificient Teen Pageant launches to celebrate natural beauty, empower young girls

Share

As part of contributing its quota to the society, Xceptional Media has announced the unveiling of the Miss Blacknificient Teen Pageant (BTP), an inspiring new initiative dedicated to celebrating natural beauty, promoting self-confidence, and equipping young girls with the skills to become future leaders.

Scheduled to take place on July 26, 2025, the pageant is more than a competition as it is a transformative movement advocating for self-acceptance and challenging harmful beauty standards, including the widespread issue of skin bleaching.

Coinciding with International Women’s Day, the launch of Miss BLACKNIFICIENT Teen Pageant sets the stage for a groundbreaking platform designed to empower teenage girls through mentorship, education, and leadership development. The initiative aims to redefine conventional beauty standards by instilling confidence in young girls and fostering a culture of self-worth and excellence.

Beyond the glamour of the competition, BTP incorporates a two-day interactive workshop preceding the main event, focusing on critical areas such as self-esteem, career guidance, mental health awareness, nutrition, and personal development. These workshops will ensure that every participant gains valuable knowledge and skills that extend beyond the pageant, enabling them to become role models in their communities.

Speaking about the event, Shola Adebuga, the Chief Empowerment Officer of Xceptional Media disclosed that the pageant is more than just a crown, its about creating a lasting impact. She said ‘We want young girls to embrace their natural beauty, reject harmful beauty practices, and step into their full potential with confidence and purpose’.

