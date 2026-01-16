Mismanagement, Governance Gaps Undermining Varsities –ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) yesterday raised concerns over alleged mismanagement of funds and governance weaknesses in some universities across the country.

President of ASUU, Chris Pinuwa raised the concerns at the unveiling of the 2025 agreement between the Federal Government and the union in Abuja. Pinuwa warned that the situation was undermining accountability, stability and academic standards in the system.

He noted that weak governance structures had continued to affect effective utilisation of resources in some institutions.

The union chief said although university autonomy was recognised in principle and partially entrenched in the law, its practical implementation remained weak, leading to persistent external interference in university administration.

According to him, arbitrary dissolution of governing councils and interference in the appointment of vice-chancellors have become recurring challenges which undermine meritocracy and erode institutional stability.

Pinuwa noted that such interventions had often resulted in conflicts, litigation and staff polarisation within universities, thereby disrupting academic activities and effective management.

He also expressed concerns over what he described as the creeping culture of prolonged acting vice-chancellorship in universities, calling for greater scrutiny of governing councils and principal officers to safeguard institutional integrity.