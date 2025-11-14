Misleading Report: Media Aid Exonerates Lokpobiri

The Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Heineken Lokpobiri, Nneamaka Okafor, has faulted claims that the Federal Government is set to probe an alleged diversion of the Frontier Exploration Fund.

In a statement issued on Friday, Okafor said the report by some media outlets was inaccurate and does not reflect the actual statements made by Lokpobiri during his address at the 43rd Annual International Conference and Exhibition of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) held in Lagos on Monday.

The statement reads that “At no point did the Minister announce or hint at any probe or investigation into the Frontier Exploration Fund. Rather, he highlighted the need for the optimal and purposeful deployment of the Fund, as provided for under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA).

“This, he said, is to drive exploration in Nigeria’s frontier basins such as Chad, Anambra, Sokoto, and Benue, among others.

” His remarks were aimed at encouraging renewed commitment to the Fund’s objectives, not alleging wrongdoing or announcing any formal investigation.

“The Minister emphasised that the Frontier Exploration Fund represents a strategic instrument for unlocking Nigeria’s untapped hydrocarbon potential and should therefore be utilised effectively to stimulate investment, boost exploration, and secure the nation’s energy future.

” He reiterated that the current administration remains fully committed to transparency, accountability, and efficiency in the management of all public funds, including those within the petroleum sector.

“The media is urged to exercise due diligence and accuracy in reporting official statements, ensuring that the Minister’s comments are reflected faithfully and within the appropriate context.”