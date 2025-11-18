Misleading Comparisons On Anambra Guber Elections

Following the successful conduct of the Anambra governorship election on November 8, 2025, some commentators, analysts, and observers have attempted to compare the preparations, conduct, and outcomes of this election with those of the same poll in 2021 within the same state.

The assertion is that the election was peaceful and saw a higher voter turnout, unlike the election on November 6, 2021. The analysts argue that the November 8, 2025 election was more credible because the incumbent governor received 112,000 votes in 2021 and 422,664 votes in 2025.

Furthermore, it has been suggested that voter participation increased significantly in 2025, following a decline in previous elections. For instance, in the 2013 gubernatorial election, turnout was 25.5%. In 2017, it fell to 20.10%, and in 2021, it decreased further to 10.27%.

In 2025, it rose by 21.35%. The 2025 voter turnout, however, does not indicate any significant or fundamental shift in voter engagement or participation. It is encouraging that the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State concluded peacefully with only a few incidents and an increase in voter turnout.

The Commission, security agencies, and stakeholders deserve commendation for delivering a good election. It demonstrates the spirit of collective resolve and shows that the country can get it right when it makes the effort.

Despite this positive development, some commentators, lacking a clear understanding of recent history or the current circumstances, have been making misleading and inaccurate comparisons between the 2021 and 2025 governorship elections.

The circumstances of the 2021 election and those of 2025 could not be more different. The country will not gain valuable insights from either election if such comparisons ignore the unique circumstances of each period. These comparisons lack a solid basis.

Indeed, the narratives are founded on insufficient reflection and a failure to recognise the issues, problems, and challenges involved in organising the elections.

Furthermore, such situation-blind comparison could mislead the election management body into abandoning its guide and viewing the 2025 Anambra governorship election as a benchmark for future elections. This will not benefit the Commission.

The circumstances of the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State differed notably from those in 2025. The main point is that each election should be approached based on its individual circumstances, especially in standalone elections.

The electoral management body prepared for the 2021 Anambra gubernatorial election amid considerable challenges. The Commission prepared as though it were going to war. That was an understandable stance given the circumstances.

On May 24, 2021, gunmen set fire to the state headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Awka, amidst a rise in attacks on INEC offices across the country. Half of the non-sensitive materials pre-delivered for the election’s administrative tasks were destroyed in the May attack.

The Commission paused operations and began procuring new non-sensitive materials while retrieving others from neighbouring states, storing them in its zonal office in Owerri.

On October 12, 2021, amidst protests from political parties, candidates, and other stakeholders advocating for the post ponement of the election, INEC confirmed that it was not considering, contemplating, or intending to reschedule, postpone, or suspend the Anambra State Governorship election scheduled for November 6, 2021.

It stated that, for the Commission and the people of Anambra State, rescheduling, adjusting, or postponing the election is not worth considering given the challenges of planning and executing elections within a constitutionally and legally approved timetable.

It noted that the framers of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended), included in Section 26 of the law the possibility of rescheduling a governorship election in extraordinary circumstances, provided there are compelling and verifiable reasons.

These reasons must be manageable within the limited timeframe permitted by the Constitution. The Commission observed that the framers of the constitution and the law did not anticipate or approve of panic rescheduling or postponement due to the unpredictable actions of non-state actors.

It reasoned that, under Section 180(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the governor must vacate their office at the end of a fouryear term, starting from the day they first

The situation on the road was alarming, as some had painted the roads overnight with the inscription: ‘Vote and Die’, and the threat of COVID-19 did not improve matters

took the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Office as Governor. Despite the Commission’s assurances, most political parties and stakeholders believed that the Commission was grandstanding and would eventually call off the election.

The increased separatist tensions and the parties’ inability to campaign effectively reinforced their fears and hopes about postponement. Many of them changed their minds after the Commission organised the sign- ing of the peace accord.

Most candidates and their campaign managers flew in from Abuja on the same day as the signing. They then believed that the Commission might proceed with the election.

Another challenge was that most officers of the Commission deployed to Awka for the election struggled to find accommodation in various hotels. Some of the agitators threatened hotel owners about the dangers of hosting INEC staff, as they had declared that the elections would not take place.

Some hotels cancelled the bookings of INEC staff, while others asked them to check out. Some staff members slept in the corridors and open spaces at INEC headquarters.

The Commission faced challenges in organising buses to transport collation officers from the University of Calabar to Awka. Bus drivers and owners demanded exorbitant sums due to the security situation in Anambra.

Even when the Commis- sion agreed to pay the amounts requested, some drivers still withdrew, citing fears that their buses might be set alight and that they could lose their lives.

Separatist agitators also insisted on enforcing a stay-at-home order on Election Day, which increased tension among the ad hoc staff, collation officers, security personnel, observers, election duty staff, and journalists. The agitators withdrew their stay-at-home order two days before the election.

By that time, many of the elec- tion duty staff had already decided not to participate in the election. On Election Day, I took it upon myself to supervise the conduct of the election in Oyi Local Government, Anambra State.

I visited a few polling units around 9 am and saw some voters, but not a single ad hoc staff member was present. We then drove to the distribution centre, only to find that all the buses, drivers, and ad hoc staff had not yet left.

Upon inquiry, the drivers demanded double the payment from the Commission and extra money for insurance because separatist agitators had threatened to burn their vehicles if they participated in the election. I made arrangements and paid the additional sums they requested, and they departed.

However, after their departure, 13 polling units had no presiding officers or assistant presiding officers, but many corps members were milling about. I approached a lady and asked her to participate, and she agreed.

The mother then came forward and told me that the lady is her daughter and also her son, and that I will pay with my life if anything happens to her daughter. I also approached another young man, and a father then stepped forward and asked how much he would earn from participating.

The young man said he would earn N17, 500. The father gave him N50, 000 and asked him to leave the venue. In most polling units, the elderly and those at the ‘departure lounge’ remained steadfast and cast their votes, while most young people observed from a distance due to threats from unknown gunmen.

The situation on the road was alarming, as some had painted the roads overnight with the inscription ‘Vote and Die’, and the threat of COVID-19 did not improve matters. The most bizarre incident occurred in Isseke, a town in the Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The Commission postponed the governorship election scheduled for November 6 across the entire Ihiala Local Government Area due to security concerns and on the advice of security personnel. A supplementary election was scheduled for November 10, 2021.

On November 9, 2021, a team of ICT and Electoral Operations Officers from the Commission headed to Ihiala in preparation for the supplementary elections. Gunmen ambushed them in Isseke and took them hostage. The gunmen shot at the drivers of the vehicles and their police escorts.

Those who escaped with gunshot wounds were rushed to the Teaching Hospital in Nnewi. As a result, most of the ad hoc staff hesitated and required additional security and logistical assurances before deployment.

When the Ihiala supplementary election occurred, there were again problems with deployment, worsened by a threehour clash between police and gunmen that interrupted voting in two communities.

Despite this incident, most of the LGAs conducted elections early on November 10. The Commission had to adjust the polling timings from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Witnessing improved security in Anambra State is genuinely a cause for joy.

It is also heartening to observe the marginal increase in voter turnout during the election and the peaceful conduct of the process. However, it is misleading to compare the 2021 and 2025 elections without considering their respective contexts.

Preparations for and the conduct of the 2025 governorship election in Anambra State occurred in a peaceful and orderly environment. The situation was completely different in 2021, when the setting was war-like. There is, indeed, no basis for comparing the two elections.