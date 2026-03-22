MISKAY, Hilda Baci Launch Signature Collection

It did not come as a surprise when one of Nigeria’s renowned fashion retailers, MISKAY, unveiled a Signature Collection in collaboration with Guinness Book of Records’ World record holder Chef, Hilda Baci.

Unveiling a whole collection that reflects Hilda Baci’s personal fashion sense is like a check off her bucket list, because fashion is another thing Hilda loves as much as making good food.

At MISKAY flagship store, Lekki, where the collection was unveiled to esteemed guests, fashion insiders, media personalities, creators and fans of both MISKAY and Hilda Baci gathered to celebrate another milestone achieved in the fashion industry. The Signature Collection reflects Hilda’s personal approach to dressing: effortless, confident and feminine.

The collection is made of the Suca Set, Belge asymmetric sleeveless top and flare trousers; Afici top and skirt, white backless waistcoat with white high waist skort; Brown faux leather crop top and midi skirt; Boss Blazer, to name a few.

According to the COO and Creative Director, MISKAY, Kofoworola Ahmed, Hilda Baci has always been one of the brand’s biggest customers, whose sense of style is exceptional.

“This is the first time of creating a whole collection with Hilda’s personal style in mind. We went back and forth with Hilda on the kind of fashion she loves. We also worked with her favourite colour, which is brown, which gave the collection the natural earth tones”.

Developed with the MISKAY design team, the collection features 15 looks created to transition easily between day and evening while balancing elegance with comfort.

Music, food and conversation set the tone for the afternoon as the store buzzed with activity. Guests moved through the space exploring the displays, trying on pieces from the collection and purchasing their favourites while enjoying the celebratory atmosphere alongside Hilda Baci.

Co-founded in 2012 by Oluwaseun Akerele (Sean Ashley), CEO, and Kofoworola Ahmed, COO and Creative Director, MISKAY has grown into one of Nigeria’s most recognisable high street fashion retailers.

The brand now operates stores across several Nigerian cities including Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Port Harcourt and Benin City.