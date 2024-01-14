Misguided Elements Perpetrating Religious Trouble –Amir Alatoye

Amir Ahmadiyya Muslim Jammat Nigeria, Alhaji AbdulAzeez Folorunso Alatoye, speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM on the outcries over religious persecution, the 2023 Hajj lapses, the ordinance of Zakat distribution, why religious leaders should speak against societal ills and other issues

There have been calls for the Federal Government to declare Islamic New Year as a public holiday. Do you think this is necessary since there are public holidays for all faiths already?

If we are to look at it from the perspective of the fact that the existing New Year public holiday declared for the people of all faith is based on the Gregorian Calendar, that is officially recognised and administratively used by the Federal Government, then one can say that the call to declare Islamic New Year as public holiday is not necessary. On the other hand, if we view it from the perspective of the fact that the existing public holiday is based on the Gregorian Calendar initiated by Christianity and adopted by the Federal Government from her former Christian-British colonisers, then, it becomes easily understandable that the New Year public holiday declared for people of all faiths actually belongs to the people of one faith, that is the Christians.

Against the backdrop of the fact that according to a 2018 estimate documented in a December, 2022 report by USA’s CIA, Nigeria has Muslim 53.5 per cent, Roman Catholic 10.6 per cent, other Christians 35.3 per cent and others 0.6 per cent (2018 est.), then, it should become understandable that such kind of issue can easily lead to religious sentiments and grievance. Thus, in such a multi-religious country, where the endemic crisis of religious identity and practice has been responsible for cases of religious division, hatred and violence, it is my opinion that for the Federal Government to concede to such a call for declaring Islamic New Year public holiday would go a long way in ensuring and fostering sense of belonging and peaceful religious coexistence.

I think it was in this light that some state governments have declared the said public holiday within their respective states. I feel most of the religious issues and crises we face in this country can be easily resolved with our commitment to the dictates of justice and fair dealing and desire to entrench mutual respect, understanding, peace and harmony.

In 2022, an Islamic group instructed its members not to be involved in congregational crossover prayers. What is your view?

Actually, the acts of religious worship in Islam, in all its types and formats, are prescribed by Allah and canonized and practised by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be on him) and made mandatory upon Muslims. They are not based on the instructions of Islamic groups or the indulgences of their members. In such issues of worship, Muslims have been enjoined to stick to the divine and prophetic prescriptions, without removing or innovating any act of worship in Islam. In this light, when one takes a look into the Qur’anic prescriptions and Prophetic practices, one cannot find any prescription for congregational crossover prayers in these two fundamental sources of Islam, not even congregational crossover prayers for the New Year of Islamic Calendar can be found, let alone that of the Gregorian Calendar.

However, as both the Qur’an and Sunnah have prescribed upon every Muslim to wake up for night prayers (which is called Tahajjud) on daily basis to seek the blessings of God, it is not only a recommendable act for every Muslim or every Muslim family to spend the last night of a year in fervent prayers at individual or family levels, but also highly commendable and rewarding. Importantly, after the Prophet, the only central Islamic authority that can instruct the Muslims in this regard is the Caliph of the time, who is the successor to the Prophet.

Lots of Islamic organisations have recently engaged in the distribution of Zakaat, are you satisfied with the ways Zakaat are being distributed or do you think there can be a kind of regulation of the distribution so that people who really need it can benefit?

Firstly, let me commend them for the efforts they are making in the collection of the Zakaat.Having made this remark, I would like to say that, as far as the ordinance for the distribution of Zakat is concerned, it has been clearly legislated in the Holy Qur’an Chapter 9 verse 60 that Zakaat be distributed to the following headings: “The alms are only for the poor and the needy, and for those employed in connection therewith, and for those whose hearts are to be reconciled, and for the freeing of slaves, and for those in debt, and for the cause of Allah, and for the wayfarer – an ordinance from Allah. And Allah is All- Knowing, Wise.” This is the ordinance in respect of the distribution of Zakat.

I am not privy to the details of the distributions being done by the various Islamic organisations you have based your question on, but I believe they must have followed the canonical ordinance. But, if not, then, I would like to advise them to go by the ordinance.

There were several complaints about the recent Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca. What can you say about the flops that marred the 2023 pilgrimage?

Yeah, although last year Hajj had come and gone, it has left a number of lessons for us. I think we should, firstly, commend the efforts of the National Hajj Commission in the organisation and management of issues relating to Hajj in Nigeria. With regard to areas where lapses have been experienced or observed and the complaints that have been made by the pilgrims, I think part of the lessons it has left for us is for the Commission to strive to improve on the quality of its management and service delivery to the Nigerian pilgrims. We have to ensure that planning and implementation are commenced in due course. It is also necessary to ensure strict adherence to the rules and regulations set by the Saudi government in relation to the Hajj operations.

Since the Pilgrimage comes annually, this offers us the opportunity to implement the lessons we have learnt and improve upon the system. In the same vein, the individual pilgrims also have to ensure that they fol- low the rules and regulations relating to registration and documentation and the conduct of the Hajj operations, in general. We can always get things right and be successful when we do not try to cut corners or be default.

There have been outcries regarding religious persecution in Nigeria as many are killed for the faith they choose to practice, this is as World Watch List reports that 31 out of the top 50 countries within and outside Africa are known for Islamic oppression. Why is there so much hate in the society and how do you think religious bigotry can be combated?

Honestly, I think we need to correct the impression that only the adherents of one religion are holding the monopoly of religious oppression and persecution. Look- ing at the trends from across the world, religious persecution cuts across all religions. However, I would like to state unequivocally that it is just a few bigoted and misguided elements – whether state or non-state actors – within every religion that perpetrate these cases of persecution. Otherwise, the vast majority of people are peaceful and accommodating. As far as Islam is concerned, let me say that Islam condemns, in the strongest terms, all forms of intra- or inter-religious persecution.

In fact, over 1,400 years ago, long before the UN declaration of universal human rights, particularly the right to freedom of religion and conscience, Islam had promulgated its charter of freedom of religion and conscience with the declaration that: “There should be no compulsion in religion,” (Qur’an, 2:257); “For you your religion, and for me my religion,” (Qur’an, 109:7); “And say, ‘It is the truth from your Lord; wherefore, let him who will, believe, and let him who will, disbelieve, “ (Qur’an, 18:30); and “If your Lord had enforced His will, surely, all who are on earth would have believed together. Will you, then, force men to become believers,” (Qur’an, 10:100). With regard to killing, the Holy Qur’an chapter 5 verse 33 categorically condemns extra-judicial killing, stating that “Whosoever killed a person unless it be for killing a person or for creating disorder in the land – it shall be he had killed all mankind; and whoso gave life to one, it shall be as if he had given life to all mankind.”

So, I think the cause of the religious hate that is trending is due to the fact that some followers of the respective religions lack proper education and orientation with regard to their religion and are also default in engaging in inter-religious studies, and therefore, lack mutual knowledge and understanding of the teachings of the respective religion. This is why mutual respect for religious rights, freedom and liberty are wanting, while religious extremism and radicalism are increasing. Therefore, it is the duty of all religious leaders and scholars to condemn religious extremism and hatred and preach mutual religious understanding, respect, peace and harmony. For instance, it is reported in the Books of Tradition of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace of Allah be on him) that he enjoined Muslims to: ‘Make (religion) easy, not difficult; give good news, and do not frighten people away from the religion.’

Some religious leaders have been accused of compromise as they rarely speak against the ills in the society. How do you see this?

In Islam, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings of Allah be on him) has enjoined that, ‘Whosoever among you sees any ill in the society, let him change it with his hand. But, if he is not able to do so, let him change it with his tongue. But if he is not able to do so, let him detest it with his heart. But this is the weakest of faith.’ This is the golden guiding principle I would like to recommend for every reli- gious leader to practice.

You recently held your convention; can you recall your central message and the impact you envisage on the Ahmadiyya members and the larger society?

The central message is that Taqwa, which means righteousness inspired by the fear of God, is the pathway to justice and peace in our challenging time. That is, peace cannot be achieved without justice in all ramifications of our human, political and social relations, among others. And that justice cannot be done without the fear of God in our hearts. It is expected this key point should resonate with the conscience and sense of responsibility of the members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at of Nigeria who are the direct participants of the event and Nigerians, in general.

Nigerians are groaning as a result of hardship in the present administration. How can there be a headway?

Just as I have said in my response to the previous question, Taqwa (righteousness inspired by the fear of God) is the pathway to justice and peace that would emancipate us from the present whirlpool of challenges in which we are wallowing.