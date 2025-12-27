Misfiring Gunners Can Edge Brighton

Arsenal may sit top of the Premier League at Christmas, but recent performances suggest the Gunners are not firing on all cylinders, particularly in attack.

While they remain defensively sound, a lack of fluency in the final third has allowed Manchester City to close the gap to just two points, and Mikel Arteta will be keen to see a sharper edge return as Brighton visit the Emirates

. Arsenal’s solidity at the back has largely masked their attacking struggles, but the warning signs are clear.

The Gunners’ last three goals at home have all come via opposition mistakes, underlining their difficulty in creating clear chances.

Even last weekend’s 1-0 victory at Everton owed more to control than creativity. Tuesday’s EFL Cup quarter-final draw also offered further evidence of Arsenal’s reliance on fortune in front of goal, with Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix turning the ball into his own net.

That match may have taken a toll physically, but Arteta’s side are still expected to have enough to see off Brighton in what looks likely to be another tight contest.

Arsenal’s recent matches point strongly to- wards a low-scoring affair. None of their last seven games in all competitions have produced more than three goals, making a home win combined with under 3.5 goals an appealing angle.

Brighton arrive in subdued form, winless in their last four matches and failing to score in their previous two. Their struggles in attack could continue against an Arsenal defence that has proven difficult to break down, particularly at the Emirates.

The Gunners beat Brighton 2-0 in the EFL Cup in late October, and a similar score line looks possible here. The Seagulls were beaten 2-0 by Liverpool in their last away league match and followed that with a goalless draw at home to Sunderland.

Brighton have failed to score in three of their last five meetings with Arsenal, and despite having had a full week to prepare, it is hard to see them causing too many problems.

While Arsenal may show some signs of fatigue, they should still have enough control and quality to edge another low-scoring victory rather than suffer an upset.