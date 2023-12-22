Miscreants Rob Dead Man In Edo

Hoodlums suspected to be armed robbers terrorizing residents of G.R.A have robbed a man found dead inside his Toyota SUV car in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Police investigators found the man sitting behind the steering wheel with his trousers pockets and inside his car ransacked by the miscreants.

Investigators at the homicide section, Criminal Investigation Department, CID, and Edo Police Command are finding a possible means of identifying him and contacting his family as his phone is missing.

The Public Relations Officer for Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor said the only available clue is a hotel receipt with the name Dr. Eromon David.

“The corpse was found inside a dark blue Toyota 4runner with registration number Lagos FKJ-39 FB at Ikpokpan junction, G.R.A, Benin City, this morning.

“When officers searched the vehicle, they discovered that the phone of that man and other valuables were missing because the vehicle was ransacked, even the body of the dead man was ransacked to the extent that his pockets were turned inside out meaning that they tampered with the trousers pockets.

“Three copies of lodging receipts by the name of the University of Benin, when we checked the name on the receipts we saw Dr. Eromon David. The investigation is ongoing”, SP Nwabuzor said.

He added that investigators would find out the cause of death and other issues relating to the incident.

The deceased who had fastened his seatbelt pulled over at Ikpokpan junction where he was found without a sign of bodily injury to suggest a violent attack.

The incident may have occurred at night as the man did not get help.