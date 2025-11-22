Miscreants Attack Obesere In Ondo

Renowned Nigerian Fuji musician, Alhaji Abass Akande, popularly known as “Obesere,” and his musical band were attacked in Okitipupa in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Obesere was attacked during a burial ceremony held at the Government Field in Okitipupa, while his musical band was set to entertain guests at the ceremony.

A witness who attended the ceremony in Okitipupa, Ms Bosede Akinyemi, disclosed that the violent attack and assault on the fuji star happened on Friday, November 21.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Ms Akinyemi said the thugs stormed the venue of the burial ceremony in Okitipupa and began to cause trouble.

She explained that many guests who had sat to watch Obesere perform live at the ceremony had to run for safety as the thugs reinforced while the event turned into a free-for-all.

She said, “I was at the party yesterday (Friday). It was a very shameful act, as the group of boys who were thugs in the community caused trouble. They attacked Obesere and his band while entertaining the guests at the burial ceremony.

“They swamped on some of Obesere’s boys, destroyed his musical equipment worth millions of Naira. You need to see the way I took off my shoes and ran as fast as I could.

“The thugs just spoil the party for us. It is a sad one. I heard one of the band’s team was stabbed while trying to repel the attacks.”

The chairman of Okitipupa LGA, Hon. Andrew Ogunsakin, described the incident as unfortunate and unacceptable. Ogunsakin, who strongly condemned the form of hooliganism, said his administration would not tolerate actions that undermine the collective harmony and reputation of the community.

He also explained that the attack did not reflect the values the people of Ikale uphold.

He said, “I received the news of the unfortunate mistreatment meted out to Abbas Akande Obesere and his team yesterday at the Government Field, Okitipupa, with deep disappointment and utmost distaste. This incident is unacceptable and does not reflect the values we uphold as a people.

“I want to assure the public that the necessary steps will be taken to address this matter and to prevent such occurrences in the future, whether toward artists, celebrities, entertainers, or any individual visiting or residing in our local government.

“I will be personally reaching out to Obesere and his team to set the record straight and to convey our regrets over the incident. Furthermore, I am looking into the matter thoroughly to ensure such an incident does not repeat itself.”