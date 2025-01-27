Misconduct: Suspended INEC Official Asks Court To Adjourn Case Indefinitely

Share

A suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Hudu Yunusa-Ari has asked an Adamawa High Court to adjourn a case of alleged misconduct brought against him by the electoral body indefinitely.

At the last hearing date, Yunusa-Ari’s lawyer, M. Tijanni, brought an application praying the court to stay proceedings in the case. The request was made pending the ruling on a separate application he filed before the Court of Appeal in Yola, Adamawa State, on January 21, 2025.

In response, the prosecution’s lawyer, Chief L. D. Nzadon, strongly opposed the application, calling it an affront to the rule of law and the administration of criminal justice.

Chief Nzadon argued that the administration of criminal justice law prohibits any application related to criminal matters from being entertained by the court and urged the judge to dismiss Yunusa-Ari’s request.

After hearing both sides, Justice Benjamin Manji Lawan adjourned the matter to January 30, 2025, for a ruling on the application.

Yunusa-Ari is facing a six-count charge over alleged unlawful role he played in the Adamawa State governorship election that was held on March 18.

The suspended INEC official who served as the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State during the 2023 general election, was at the center of controversy when he declared a winner in the state’s governorship election before the process had concluded.

This move sparked outrage both in the state and nationally, leading to his suspension by the Federal Government under former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Share

Please follow and like us: