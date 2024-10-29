Misconduct: Customs Probes Officers, Clearing Agents

Share

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has initiated investigation into circumstances surrounding two videos involving Service’s officers and clearing agents which went viral.

In one of the videos, it involved Service officers and clearing agents at Car Park C terminal under the Tincan Island Port Area Command. “The first video captures an incident in which the officer was subjected to what seems like an embarrassment and hostility.

In contrast, the second shows a contrasting scenario in which agents warmly received the same officer”, it said in a statement issued by National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada.

“It is pertinent to note that the NCS takes these incidents very seriously. Following standard protocol, the service has initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding both videos.

To ensure impartiality and thoroughness, the Customs Police unit has been saddled to review the videos, gather statements from the officer in question,and engage relevant stakeholders associated with these incidents”

The Service reiterated its commitment to upholding NCS Act 2023 Section 30, the NCS that spells transparent and accountable process.

“It is important to note that any individual found to be in contravention of NCS regulations—including clearing agents, officers, or other involved parties—will be held accountable under the law and appropriate measures pursued to serve as a deterrent.

“The NCS management, under the leadership of the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC) Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR, wishes to assure the general public, stakeholders, and the business community that appropriate action will be taken in response to the investigation’s findings,” it said.

The statement quoted the CG as urging all parties operating within the port community to conduct their activities responsibly in line with the principles of respect and professionalism.

Share

Please follow and like us: