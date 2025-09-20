New Telegraph

Misconduct: 6 School Principals Suspended In Sokoto

The Sokoto State Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, has suspended six school principals for misconduct, including unauthorized collection of fees related to Junior Secondary School examination results.

Statement issued by Ibrahim Mohammad Iya, PRO MoBSE, further stated that the state Commissioner, Professor Ahmad Ladan Ala, has approved the establishment of a five-member investigative committee to examine the allegations against the suspended principals.

It further stated that the committee is chaired by Professor Mustapha Namakka Tukur and includes, Executive Secretary, AIEB, Director, Quality Assurance, MOBSE and Director, Planning. Others, including the Director, Quality Assurance, TSB, and the Director, Quality Assurance, AIEB, as Secretary of the committee.

The Ministry reiterates its commitment to upholding discipline, transparency, and accountability across all public schools in the state.

The suspended principals have been directed to hand over administrative responsibilities to their respective Vice Principals (Administration) with immediate effect.

