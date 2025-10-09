Mischaracterisation: Reps Rejects US Claim Of Christian Genocide In Nigeria

The House of Representatives has rejected the plan by the United States of America (USA) to make Nigeria as a “country of particular concern”, saying the claim of genocide against Christians is false.

This followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, and others on the “Urgent Need for a Coordinated Diplomatic and Domestic Response to the Proposed Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025 (US Senate Bill S.2747) and to mischaracterisation of Nigeria’s Security and ReligiousFreedom Landscape”.

The House out rightly rejected narratives that frame Nigeria’s security crisis as a singularly religious conflict or as state-sponsored persecution, and reaffirms Nigeria’s constitutional protection for freedom of religion and belief. It also condemned all forms of violence and persecution against any person or group on the basis of religion or belief and commiserated with all victims irrespective of faith.

It consequently, mandated the Committees on Foreign Affairs, National Security and Intelligence, Interior and Information, National Orientation and Values, Police Affairs, Civil Society, Human Rights to within 21 days coordinate the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Embassy in Washington, DC to lodge a formal diplomatic demarche to the sponsors of S.2747 and relevant US committees, transmitting empirical data and Nigeria’s official position.

The committee is also expected to coordinate the US Mission in Nigeria and interested US legislators to propose a Nigeria-US Joint Fact-Finding and Dialogue Mechanism on freedom of religion or belief (FoRB), with participation from faith leaders and independent experts, and to invite USCIRF to a hearing/briefing of the House to examine sources, methodology and remedies.

The House eventually ordered that the Resolution be transmitted to the Presidency, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and heads of security agencies; as well as the United States Congress leadership (Senate Foreign Relations; House Foreign Affairs), the US Department of State, and USCIRF; The African Union and ECOWAS Commissions.

Leading debate on the motion, Kalu noted that on September 9, 2025, a bill titled: ‘The Nigeria Religious Freedom Accountability Act of 2025 (S.2747)’ was introduced in the US Senate seeking to require the US Secretary of State to designate Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” (CPC) and to impose sanctions on Nigerian officials under Executive Order 13818 (Global Magnitsky) and related authorities.

He explained that the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has in recent Annual Reports recommended Nigeria for CPC designation, citing persistent violations and state failures to protect against non-state actor abuses.

“This is in contradiction because it, Recognises that Nigeria’s Constitution guarantees freedom of thought, conscience and religion and bars adoption of a state religion, and that successive administrations, security agencies, faith leaders and civil society continue to undertake measures to protect all worshippers and prosecute offenders, as reflected in the US Department of State’s 2023 country chapter and prior reports.

“Observes that insecurity in Nigeria is complex and multi-causal – driven by insurgency, criminal banditry, farmer-herder conflict, separatist violence and communal disputes – affecting citizens of all faiths; international reporting attributes a significant share of fatalities to terrorist groups and criminal gangs rather than state policy or a single religious dynamic.

“Concerned that external legislative actions based on incomplete or decontextualized assessments risk undermining Nigeria’s sovereignty, misrepresenting facts, straining strategic relations and unintentionally emboldening violent actors. “Mindful of Nigeria’s longstanding partnership with the United States on counter-terrorism, human rights, democratic governance and inter-faith dialogue, and the African Union’s emphasis on tolerance and inclusive societies,” he argued.

Speaking further, Kalu said: “Mr Speaker, some of us here will not fully appreciate the importance of this move in the US Senate. It has been read twice on the floor of the Senate and referred to in public as we speak. And if we do not take urgent steps to nip it in the bud and it passes the Senate, to reverse it will take us a longer time and cost us even more resources.”