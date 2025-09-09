Misau Council To Bring 5,000 Children Back To School

As part of moves to tackle the challenges of out-of-school in the state, the Misau Local Government Area, Bauchi State, is set to enroll no fewer than 5,000 out-of-school children in the area for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The Chairman of the council, Salisu Hussaini Hardawa, gave the assurance while receiving a team of journalists who were at the council on a facility tour to assess the impact and benefits of the project in the state. According to the council chair, the initiative is aimed at tackling the out-of-school children menace in the local government area, which is traced to poverty and other social factors.

“The local government council is working with traditional institutions to identify and return out-of-school children to school,” he stated, even as Hardawa said that arrangements have also been made to provide books, uniforms, and other basic necessities for the children. However, a new Mega School had already been built in Misau, comprising 20 classrooms, 10 offices for staff, and a befitting administrative block.

The council, it was also learnt, had also unfolded plans to employ more qualified teachers and ensured that existing teachers deliver the best form of education to the pupils, even as he added that the LGA had made provision for adequate teaching materials and instructional aids to support the learning process.

Besides, Hardawa also assured the journalists that the council would do its best to ensure proper maintenance of the Mega School and ensure that the facilities are put to maximum utilisation.

The council boss, who warned that the council would not hesitate to sanction any erring teacher or staff member who fails to perform his or her duties, explained that the council had taken steps to prevent vandalism of school structures by recruiting residents as guards and taking punitive measures against offenders.

“The initiative is aimed at reducing the number of outof-school children in the area and providing a conducive learning environment for the children. The council’s efforts are expected to improve access to education and promote the well-being of children in the area,” he added.