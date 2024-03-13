Misappropriation: Jigawa Assembly Suspends Council Chairmen

Jigawa State House of Assembly Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs has uncovered a financial misappropriation of over N942, 033,814 by four local government council chairmen.

Presenting the report on the floor of the House during a plenary session presided over by the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Haruna Aliyu Dangyatin, the Committee Chairman, Hon. Aminu Zakari, said the discovery was made during the committee’s oversight function carried out in the 27 local government areas of the state.

Zakari listed the affected local government council chairmen as Alhaji Muhammad Sani, Dutse LGA; Bala Usman Chamo, Gumel LGA; Ahmed Rufa’i for Ringim LGA and Alhaji Shehu Sule Udi LGA for alleged financial misconduct and maladministration in their respective local government councils.

According to the report, the Chairman of Auyo LGA, Alhaji Sani was accused of making 54 payments of over N158.3 million without vouchers, 29 illegal payments to the tune of N54.3 million, and another 54 payments of over N66.8 million without vouchers, among other allegations.