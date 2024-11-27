Mirrors Of Our Time: Visual Narrative, Reflection On Shared Identity, Reality

Share

In a vibrant celebration of diverse artistic voices and perspectives, an ongoing group exhibition, which opened penultimate Saturday at Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos, and showcasing recent works of nine interdisciplinary artists – Arinze Stanley, Jacqueline Suowari, Ayogu Kingsley, Oliver Okolo, David Kaydee Otaru, Oscar Ukonu, Chukwuebuka Chukwuemeka, Olawale Moses and Celesta Jonah – brings to the fore the complexities of our shared human experience, offering a thought-provoking exploration of sociological threads and frameworks.

Hosted by Alexis Galleries, the exhibition titled ‘Mirrors of Our Time’, opens a window into the multifaceted nature of our collective lived reality, inviting viewers to engage with a rich tapestry of themes and narratives.

Each artist brings a unique approach to their work, offering a fresh perspective on the world around us.

As the founder, Alexis Galleries, Patty Chidiac Mastrogiannis, notes in the Gallery Statement on the exhibition, ‘Mirrors of Our Time’ brings together nine leading interdisciplinary artists working with diverse approaches to medium and style in painting, including hyperrealism, ballpen, mixed media collage, and chiaroscuro.

“Through their reflective yet breathtaking works, these artists examine and reflect upon our multifaceted, collective lived reality, exploring the sociological threads and frameworks— sometimes strictures that bind us, often rubbing off and shaking the very core of our human experience,” she stated.

‘Mirrors of Our Time’, she further stated, “aims to collectively investigate complexity linked with identity and self-awareness; it probes how society constructs, confronts, and engages myriad pressures and realities in an increasingly dynamic world.”

In his curatorial statement, Uche Obasi, curator of the exhibition, said ‘Mirrors of Our Time’ is an interdisciplinary narrative merging collective experience with the personal, while reflecting and mirroring realities and pressures of present times.

According to him, “through the lens of introspection in largely figurative rendered paintings, through hyperrealism and inventive use of charcoal, ballpoint technique and mixed media collage, ‘Mirrors of Our Time’ reveals a world and time permeated by external realities; grappling from diffusion of new media, consumer recesses, to unchecked want and desires.”

He describes ‘Mirrors of Our Time’ as a visual narrative and reflection that “captures a myriad of evocative yet intimate issues on our shared collective identity and reality. It explores the unspoken burden, the unchecked demands, and the pressures lying present in our world.

“This exhibition seeks to unveil the threads that connect us all— inviting viewers to reexamine the cultural strictures that confront our personal lives and the world around us.”

Continuing, Obasi stated, “Stanley’s ‘Under the Influence’ is a hyperrealistic painting depicting a distressed face grasped by mysteriously intruding hands, with flames above the figure’s head.

This thought-provoking artwork symbolizes the overwhelming pressures exerted by media, society, and digital validation, which shape and distort our individual perception of reality and collective existence.

Arinze’s work invites viewers to question the filters shaping our lives, revealing the hidden truths obscured by societal expectations. “Ukonu combines intricate use of a ballpoint pen to explore the dynamic interplay between identity and media representation.

His works, ‘Face Value’, engage the human face as a central motif, examining how identity is oth revealed and obscured in a society where perception is shaped by the media.

“Through the use of negative imagery in his paintings, Otaru depicts translucent colors of ghostly figures in domestic settings. These figures, caught in random moments, are eerily recognizable.

Through his work, Otaru examines the evolving relationship between art and technology in a rapidly driven contemporary society.

“For Moses, the use of charcoal and graphite allows him to make intricate softly rendered textures and details, mirroring how cultural tradition and modernity coexist in today’s world.

One of Adesiyan’s deeply personal works, ‘Omidan’, represents the strength, grace, and quiet resilience of young women in Yoruba culture. Omidan explores tribute to cultural identity, seen through the eyes of a maiden who embodies both history and the future.”

Jonah, he also noted, “confronts the vulnerability crisis within society’s expectations of masculinity. With ‘Boys Don’t Cry’, she delves into the emotional suppression that boys and men face, both in their personal lives and in broader public spaces.”

With ‘Violet Dreams in a Golden Shell’, an oil and charcoal painting, Okolo captures “the resolute gaze of a woman at a personal crossroads.

Unfazed by the weight of history and identity, her calm posture embodies the triumph of the human spirit. This powerful artwork conveys the duality of quiet resolve and emotional depth.

Chukwuemeka’s works explore staining monochromatic earthy colors on paper, combining charcoal, pastel, and coffee. “By adopting chiaroscuro techniques, he achieves a striking photo-like appearance.

Chukwuemeka’s art focuses on revealing and recapturing the essence of time and culture, shedding light on identity, representation, and personal experience.”

For Suowari’s work, each idea is a reinvention and manifestation of “intricate ballpoint pen strokes on paper; a signature technique that dominates her artistic expression.

Through this unique method, Souwari explores profound moral notions shaped by shared human experiences, body language, cultural influences, identity, and our collective perspective on mental health.

Suowari’s work ‘Sunset in Banana Island’portrays a powerful vision of contemporary African womanhood, merging elegance with cultural identity.

“Ayogu’s mixed media collages draw inspiration from the rich archive and realities of modern African lives. Ayogu seamlessly blends materiality, utility, and meaning by incorporating unconventional materials like sponge and net.

The result of this innovative approach is a striking translucency, as colours blend and foreground and background intersect.”

Chidiac-Mastrogiannis noted that sponsors of this exhibition include: Cocacola, The Macallan, Bombay-Sappire, Mikano International Limited, Art Cafe by Alexies Galleries, Tiger, UPS, Aina Blankson Global, The Guardian, Marquis de BEROL, Schweppes, Haier Thermocool, Nigeria Info and COBRANET.

Share

Please follow and like us: