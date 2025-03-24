Miracles In Nigerian Churches Are Choreographed – Daddy Freeze

Share

Controversial On-Air Personality (OAP), Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has opined that miracles in Nigerian Pentecostal churches are choreographed.

Speaking in a recent episode of Outside The Box podcast, Daddy Freeze said he doesn’t believe the miracles in Nigerian churches, stressing that they are for half-witts.

He argued that the miracles performed by Jesus in the Bible were verifiable but no Nigerian cleric has been able to carry out their miracles on a public figure.

Daddy Freeze said, “I’m sorry but I don’t believe in any of the miracles in any Pentecostal church. I don’t have a problem with the pastors but I don’t believe in their miracles.

“My IQ is 156. I will have to be pretty dumb to be able to (believe in miracles in Nigerian churches). Christ walked into the temple on a Sabbath and there was a man with a withered hand and Christ healed him. Christ raised Lazarus from death.

“He raised the Pharisee’s daughter also from the death. He healed blind Bartimaeus. Everybody knew blind Bartimaeus.

“Regarding the woman with the issue of blood, there were some very prominent people who we all know were healed by Christ.

“But in Nigeria today, there’s nobody… Dora Akunyili was dying of cancer, every Nigerian G.O. prayed for her, but they couldn’t heal her.

“Mr Ibu was deteriorating to the point they had to amputate him and nobody could heal him. And then he died and nobody could raise him.

“Don’t tell me you did miracles. I want proof.”

