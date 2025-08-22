O sister, the like of Harun (Aaron) your father was not a man who used to commit adultery. nor your mother was an unchaste woman, then she pointed to him, they said how can we talk to one who is a child in the cradle.

He said ( jesus ) said, verily I am a slave of Allah, He has given me the scripture and made me a prophet, and he has made me blessed wheresoever I be and has enjoined on me, salat ( prayer ), and zakat, as long as I live, and dutiful to my mother and made me not arrogant, unblest. And Salam ( peace ) be upon me the day I was born, and the day I die, and the day I shall be raised alive, Such is Isa ( jesus ) son of Mary am ( Mary ), it is a statement of truth about which they doubt or dispute.

It befits not the Majesty of Allah that he should be get a son, this refers to the slander of Christians against Allah, by saying that, He should be get a son this refers to the slander of Christians against Allah, by saying that Ida is the son Allah Glorified and, Exalted is He above all that they associate with Him, when he decreed a thing, He only saysto it. Be = and it is, Isa jesus said and verily Allah is my lord and your lord, so worship Him alone, that is a straight path. Allah’s religion of Islamic Monotheism which he did ordain for all of his prophets .

The the sects differed. I e the Christians about ( Isa) alehin salam so woe to the disbelievers ( those who gave false witness by saying that that Isa (, jesus is the son of Allah from the. meeting of a great Day, I, e the day of Resurrection, when they will be in the blazing fire.