Miracle Of The Quran 2

It was said to son, O Yahya ( John )!, Hold fast the Scripture the Taorat, and we gave him wisdom while yet a child, and made him sympathetic to men as a mercy or a grant from us, and pure from sins I, e Yahyh (. John ) and he was righteous.

And dutiful towards his parents and he was neither arrogant nor disobedient to Allah or his parents, and Salam ( peace ) be on him the day he was born and the day he dies and the day he will be rIsex up to life Again, and mention in the book the Quran, Muhammad ( saw ) the story of Mary am ( Mary) , when she withdrew in seclusion from her family to a place facing east.

She placed a screen to screen herself from them, then we sent to her our Ruh ( angle Jibril, Gabriel ), and he appeared before her in the from of a man in all respect.

She said verily, I seek refuge with the most gracious Allah from you, if you do fear Allah, the angle said, I am only a messenger from your lord, to announce to you the gift of a righteous son, she said, How can l have a son, when no man has touched me nor am l u chaste?, he said, so it will be your lord said, that is easy for me Allah, and we wish to appoint him as a sign to mankind and a mercy from us Allah and itisa matter already decreed by Allah.

So she conceived him and she withdrew with him to a far place Bethlehem valley about 4_6 miles from Jerusalem, and the pains of childbirth drove her to the trunk of a date palm, she said would that l had died before this, and had been forgotten and out of sight. The the babe Isa ( jesus) or Jubril ( Gabriel) cried to her from below her, saying, Grieve not, not your lord has provided a water stream under you..

And shake the trunk of the date palm towards you, it will let fall fresh ripe dates upon you, so eat and drink and be glad and if you see any human being say, verily I have vowed a fast to the most Gracious Allah, so I shall not speak to any human being his day, then she brought him the baby to her people carrying him they said Omaryam ( Mary ), indeed you have brought a thing Fariyy ( a mighty thing ).