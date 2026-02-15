Miqati Calls For Respect, Decorum In El-Rufai’s Engagement With Security Agencies

Dr. Shuaibu Abubakar Idris Miqati has stated that former Kaduna State Governor, Alhaji Nasir El-Rufai, deserves respect and decorum in any engagement or misunderstanding involving security agencies.

Miqati noted that El-Rufai has served the nation with dedication and distinction and has never ignored invitations or evaded lawful processes.

A statement issued by Miqati’s Head of Media Team expressed concern over the alleged attempted arrest of El-Rufai at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport upon his return from an official foreign trip.

The statement emphasised that while no one is above the law, arrests should be carried out with dignity and in accordance with due process.

It called on the government and security agencies to adhere to the rule of law, decency and fairness in investigations, noting that citizens remain innocent until proven guilty.

The statement also expressed concern over the reported aggression and what it described as political aggrandisement in the matter.

Miqati reiterated support for the government’s anti-corruption drive but stressed that it should be pursued in a humane, transparent and non-selective manner.