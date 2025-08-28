MIP: MTN Faults Reports On Influences In Fellowship Selection

In a firm address to the newest cohort of a prestigious Media Innovation Programme (MIP), a senior executive of MTN Nigeria has publicly dismissed widespread allegations of nepotism and internal influence in the selection process for the programme.

The Chief Corporate Services Officer of MTN Nigeria, Mr. Tobechukwu Okigbo, stated unequivocally that the telecoms giant has no hand in choosing who gets to participate in the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP). His comments were directed at the fellows of the programme’s fourth cohort during a recent engagement.

Okigbo revealed that the company often faces accusations from unsuccessful applicants who believe MTN officials handpick candidates to favour friends, associates, or specific interests. “Many people who have not been lucky to be selected for the programme have accused the telco officials of selecting their own people to favour them,” he disclosed.

To clarify the process, Okigbo outlined the strict separation between the programme’s funding and its administration. He explained that the entire selection exercise is managed independently by the School of Media and Communication (SMC) of the Pan-Atlantic University (PAU).

“None of the MTN officials knows anything about the selection of the beneficiaries,” Okigbo declared, stating that “the selection is done annually by the School of Media and Communication of the Pan-Atlantic University, while MTN only sponsors the programm,” he said. In a striking revelation, the executive shared that the programme’s integrity has been tested by attempts at external pressure.

He confessed that MTN has received numerous requests from highly placed individuals, including those he described as “high rank people” seeking to influence the selection committee to admit their preferred candidates. According to Okigbo, all such attempts were firmly rejected. “They were turned down every time they made such a move,” he said.

Prospective applicants with connections were consistently instructed to go through the official channel to apply and succeed on their own merit by passing the required essay test. He therefore extended his sincere congratulations to the selected fellows, emphasising that their achievement was based solely on merit.

“You were lucky to have been selected out of a myriad of applicants,” he told them, highlighting the intensely competitive nature of the programme. Citing figures from the latest application cycle, Okigbo noted that over 3,000 media professionals from across Nigeria applied for the fellowship.

From this large pool, only 20 individuals were chosen, maintaining the programme’s tradition of selecting a small, elite group each year to undergo the innovative and educational training designed for media practitioners. The MTN Media Innovation Programme is a fully-funded sixmonth fellowship aimed at equipping media professionals with cutting-edge skills and knowledge to navigate the rapidly evolving media landscape.