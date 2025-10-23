MIP: Cohort 4 Completes Studies, Set For Graduation In Nov

The completion of studies by the fourth cohort of the MTN Media Innovation Programme (MIP) in Nigeria is a significant milestone that coincides with the recent launch of a larger, pan-African version of the initiative, highlighting a major expansion of MTN’s investment in media development across the continent.

The fourth cohort of the Nigerian MIP, which began in May 2025, has successfully concluded its studies and is scheduled for graduation on November 28, 2025.

The programme is a fullysponsored, six-month course for Nigerian media practitioners and digital content creators, designed to equip them with the skills to navigate the changing media landscape.

A key component of the programme was a week-long study trip to South Africa, where the 20 fellows engaged with various institutions, including the University of Johannesburg, the South African Institute of International Affairs, and the MTN Group headquarters.

The trip featured academic sessions and panel discussions on the role of media in diplomacy, with fellows emphasising the importance of responsible journalism in combating misinformation and shaping Africa’s narrative.

Building on the success of the Nigerian programme, MTN Group has partnered with the University of Johannesburg and The African Editors Forum to launch the Pan-African Media Innovation Programme. This new initiative will extend the MIP model to media professionals across all 16 of MTN’s African markets.

The 12-week certified curriculum will blend online and in-person learning in Johannesburg, focusing on digital transformation, media sustainability, ethics, entrepreneurship, and the impact of emerging technologies like AI.

The programme aims to strengthen African journalism at a time of rising disinformation and fragile media business models, contributing to a more resilient and trustworthy media ecosystem. The first pan-African cohort is set to begin in 2026.