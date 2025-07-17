MIP: ATICEN Commends MTN For Empowering Media Practitioners

The Association of Telecommunications, Information Technology, Cable Satellite Network Operators and Allied Services Employers of Nigeria (ATICEN) has praised MTN Nigeria for its commitment to empowering media professionals through its annual Media Innovation Programme (MIP).

In a chat with New Telegraph, the Union’s President, Comrade Adede John Williams, highlighted the significant investment MTN Nigeria makes in the initiative each year, describing the effort as “highly commendable.”

Williams emphasised that the programme plays a crucial role in enhancing the skills and capabilities of media practitioners, fostering innovation, and strengthening the media industry in Nigeria.

He noted that such corporate social responsibility initiatives demonstrate MTN’s dedication to supporting key sectors that drive national development.

He called for more corporate initiatives such as this by other telecoms operators and other tech companies to support workforce development in Nigeria. This recognition further solidifies MTN’s role as a leading advocate for media advancement and professional growth in Nigeria’s telecom and ICT sectors.

The Media Innovation Programme (MIP), an initiative by MTN Nigeria, is designed to equip journalists and media professionals with cutting-edge skills in digital journalism, multimedia story – telling, and emerging technologies shaping the media landscape.

ATICEN’s endorsement underscores the positive impact of the programme and encourages other corporate organisations to invest in similar capacity-building efforts that benefit Nigeria’s workforce and economy.