Mintslate Media: New Era of Authentic Storytelling

Toronto-based production company, Mintslate Media, is set to bring a new wave of authenticity to filmmaking, championing diverse voices and redefining global representation.

Founded by filmmaker, Seyi Oluwatimilehin, the company is driven by a vision to tell stories that connect, inspire, and reflect the richness of different cultures. “Stories have the power to connect us, to break barriers, and to remind us of our shared humanity,” says Oluwatimilehin.

“For too long, certain perspectives have been sidelined or misrepresented in mainstream media. Mintslate Media is here to change that—to tell stories that matter while providing a platform for filmmakers to share their work with the world.”

With several years in the industry, Oluwatimilehin brings a wealth of experience from Nollywood, one of the world’s largest film industries, and global platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. His portfolio includes 36 projects, spanning feature films, commercials, and documentaries.

His recent works include ‘Naughty by Nature’ and ‘Man on Fire’ (both Prime Originals), as well as the short film ‘Perro de Agua’, which he was the executive producer.

Mintslate Media is not just about filmmaking—it is about shaping an industry that thrives on creativity, inclusion, and representation.

The company aims to provide opportunities for emerging and established talent, ensuring that diverse stories take center stage.

“We are building more than a production company; we are creating a movement,” Oluwatimilehin adds. “Mintslate Media is a space where filmmakers can bring fresh ideas to life without compromise.

We are here to challenge outdated narratives, redefine global storytelling, and celebrate voices that have long been overlooked.”

With a slate of projects already in development, Mintslate Media is positioned to make a lasting impact on the film industry, ensuring that underrepresented voices are heard, stories are told with depth and integrity, and audiences around the world see themselves reflected on screen. Additionally, the company will be launching with an initiative titled “PROJECT 25 HUNDRED”.

This project is designed to give individuals with unique and untold stories their first shot in the film industry. For just $2,500, participants will have the opportunity to bring their stories to life with professional support and resources.

The goal is to nurture new talent, amplify authentic voices, and create powerful, relevant narratives that speak to a global audience.

