Minors Trial: The World Must Be Laughing At Us Right Now – Lawmaker

A member of the House of Representatives for Enugu North and South Federal Constituency, Chimaobi Sam Atu, has condemned the trial of minors between the ages of 12 to 16 by the Nigeria Police.

New Telegraph recalls that Nigeria Police charged the minors to court for terrorism, treason and arson for participating in the August hunger protest, on Friday.

Reacting to the development, the Labour Party (LP) lawmaker stated that nothing can justify the clear violation of the rights of the minor who should be in school being tried for seeking good governance.

The Enugu North and South lawmaker reminded the Nigeria Police and Judiciary that wrong prosecution results in state crime.

In a statement issued on Sunday on his X handle, Atu called for the release of the children, stating ‘enough of this global embarrassment“.

“Anyone justifying the continued detention and inhumane treatment meted out to these children must be living in the past. Nothing justifies this clear violation of the rights of kids who should be in school,” he said.

“Has it even occurred to the Nigeria Judiciary and Nigeria Police that when prosecution is wrongly conducted, it becomes a State crime?

“I call on the immediate release of these children. Enough of this global embarrassment. The world must be laughing at us right now,” Atu added.

