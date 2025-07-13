Minors: How Technology, Poor Parenting Fuel Sexual Perversion

In recent times, ugly tales of sexual depravity among minors have sparked fresh worries about the significant risk factors. LADESOPE LADELOKUN reports on the triggers and how children can be protected

Sunday evening was not complete for a number of Nigerians in the 80s and 90s without savouring the latest weird, funny and serious stories served by Frank Olize, anchor of the Sunday news and current affairs programme on the Nigeria Television Authority(NTA), Newsline.

Of course, the popular broadcaster would not start without the regular line: “It’s nine o’clock . Do you know where your children are now?” It was something some of his fans deemed a coded message to parents to be alive to their responsibilities of care and parental guidance in a world literally full of wolves.

Ordinarily, children, as recorded in the Christian Holy Book, are considered heaven-bound for their innocence and sinless nature but no one sensed a ‘wolf’ in Saheed (not real name) , a seven-year-old boy, whose mother was employed as a sales clerk at a building materials shop on Adesan Road, Mowe , Ogun State. He was caught making out with his male friend – a younger minor- at Ona Ara Block Industry, just beside his mother’s shop. The seven-year-old disclosed to this reporter that his five-year-old sister was also his victim when asked if it was his first time.

“Please don’t tell my mum. I also do it with my younger sister,” he said in a trembling voice as tears gathered in his eyes.

Asked how he developed interest in sex and the nature of his parents’ rented apartment, he said: “We all live in a room. I always watch how my dad and mum do it. Sometimes, I pretend to be sleeping but I watch them at night.Please don’t tell my mummy,’’he pleaded as his face wore regret.

But Saheed’s story is just one out of many.

Only last week, not a few were gripped by shock and hit by disgust when a viral TikTok video of a girl said to be a pre-teen by some observers, elicited concerns about what has been described as failed parenting. In the video , the minor displayed her fixed nails, gave an open invitation to anyone, who can satisfy her in a sex bout, promising a financial reward and an opportunity for a threesome to boot!

“If you know that you can come to my house, I have noodles at home. I have Golden Morn. I have Cornflakes. I have anything you want.Mabo(come). You will give me two rounds. If you can do “twosome” sef, you can come. Me and my friend, you will f..k us very well. I will give you money when you are going if you f..k me very well. If you are interested, just call me,’’ she appealed.

Dubai sex controversy

In 2022, pupils of Chrisland Schools travelled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates to participate in the World School Games between March 10-13 of that year. Despite what was deemed its impressive outing after winning about 34 medals, something else set tongues wagging.

In a viral video on Twitter(now X) at the time, two pupils of the school were seen engaging in what the school described as ‘sexual misconduct’.

Following the leaked video, the school suspended a 10-year-old female pupil, accusing her of taking part in a truth-or-dare game . But her mother insisted she was raped.

Although the incident was said to have happened in March 2022, it reportedly drew attention of Nigerians weeks after , when talent manager, Ubi Franklin, a friend of the suspended girl’s father, shared the story on Twitter(now X).

He wrote: “Just got off the phone with a friend of mine ????

“His 10 year old daughter was selected to represent her school at the World School Games in Dubai.

“His daughter was raped by fellow students, video tapped and posted on Instagram and the school concealed it for a month. —ubi Franklin ofem (@ubifranklin1) April 17, 2022”

The Lagos State government subsequently shut down all branches of Chrisland Schools in various parts of the state to give room for investigations.

Girls bare it all

Amid concerns about young people’s exposure to explicit content, which is considered to be a feature of the internet and social media, Nigerian actress, Omotunde Adebowale-David, popularly known as Lolo, expressed worry over what she called the disturbing trend of girls going naked on TikTok.

“I saw a video on TikTok, where another TikToker, a young boy, is asking girls to flash their breasts on TikTok.

“And I see different girls, not one, not two, not three flashing their naked breasts on TikTok and people are watching. And I am wondering what is happening and they told me it is a challenge.”

She further urged parents and guardians to be alive to their responsibilities.

“We need to stop this. Where are our mothers, caregivers and guardians? Our wards are going astray on a daily basis. As a mother, I am unhappy, because I saw it with my two eyes,”she affirmed.

Poverty, technology as catalysts

Commenting on the influence of technology and poverty on sexual perversion, psychiatrist and psychotherapist, Dr Maymunah Yusuf, reasoned that neither poverty nor social media could serve as an excuse for sexual perversion. She, however, added that they do function as significant risk factors and enabling environments for its occurrence.

According to her, poverty, most times forces families into unpleasant living conditions, where privacy nearly does not exist, stating that children growing up in such overcrowded settings unintentionally are exposed to adult behaviours, including sexual activity, which their minds are too young to appropriately interpret.

She further noted that this early exposure could significantly impair a child’s understanding of intimacy and boundaries. Beyond the physical space, she said, poverty also significantly contributes to emotional neglect, as caregivers overburdened by economic hardship might not be able to provide the supervision, time, and emotional nurturing that children require.

She further explained: “The psychological impact of this is profound: Children, who lack guidance and secure attachments are more prone to seek answers, stimulation, or identity through means that are unhealthy. As the Convener of The Mental Health Conference, our theme for last year was IDENTITY and we experienced how identity crises affect the productivity and holistic wellbeing of people.

“Social media and technology, while not directly harmful, become potent tools for distortion when placed in the hands of children unsupervised. Some of these social media platforms present curated, often sexualised contents that children may imitate in a bid for validation and attention. These platforms also reward provocative content with likes and followers, thereby reinforcing inappropriate behaviour in children, who are unprepared developmentally to assess what is right from wrong.”

On the need for parental control and digital literacy, she added: “Furthermore, the internet has made sexually explicit materials more easy to access than ever, and without parental control, or digital literacy, most children encounter pornography or contents that are sexually suggestive at a very dangerous young age.

“Psychologically, this accelerates premature sexual development and disrupts healthy social-emotional growth. So, while poverty and technology are not excuses, they are undeniably contributing factors that create a fertile ground for early sexual behaviour and perversion, especially when combined with weak protective systems.”

Failed parenting?

Baring her mind on the claim in some quarters that sexual depravity among minors should be blamed on parental failure, Yusuf said that while it was convenient to lay the blame for sexual depravity among minors solely at the feet of parents, such a position would be both psychologically reductionist and contextually unfair.

“Parental failure, most times plays a key role specifically in how a child is shaped during their years of formation.

“As a Psychiatrist and from a developmental psychology perspective, the family is the first agent of socialization. A child observes, imitates, and internalises the behaviours, values, and emotional cues of their primary caregivers. In most of my teachings both online and offline, I speak to, gatekeepers and parents are top on that list because when parents expose a child to sexual behaviour, use abusive language, or model emotionally unstable habits, they are essentially scripting the child’s comprehension of what is acceptable and normal.

“In cases where a child report that they learned about sex by watching their parents, it is not just about exposure, it reflects a deeper meltdown of guidance, boundaries, and emotional safety in the home. Yet, it is imperative to acknowledge the fact that most parents in low-income communities like Mowe are themselves products of unresolved trauma, poor education, and systemic neglect. Some have never been taught about effective parenting, and others are still trapped in cycles of poverty that leave them emotionally depleted, thereby unavailable. “

She added: “Parental failure, in this light, is most times a symptom of larger structural dysfunctions rather than a willful abdication of responsibility. This is where psychology pushes us to move beyond blame and instead focus on interventions by empowering parents with skills for discipline, communication, and emotional regulation. Blame alienates, but education and support enhance change. To that effect, while parental inadequacy is a major factor, it should be seen as part of a broader ecosystem of failure, involving society, community norms, and government inaction.”

Call for social media regulation

Lawyer and public affairs analyst, Fred Nzeakor, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph, called for the protection of minors, noting that the government must be intentional about making policies to curb the misuse of social media.

“You can’t see Asian children expose themselves the way our children do. Yet, we don’t own the technology of social media. The technology is not indigenous …no aspect of social media is owned by Nigeria. But the terrible, negative fallout of the utilisation is what you see in Nigeria. It should be a cause for concern. In some countries like China and some other countries, they operate a closed system,whereby you are not allowing the children to be exposed to social media.

“So, when we are talking about social media control, we should tie that to the generation that needs protection. A child that is not an adult needs protection. Protection by the law, protection by the family,protection by society. By the time such protection does not come and the child is exposed to all manner of terrible things through social media, that will harm the future of the country. That is why in some serious-minded schools, they do not allow minors to use phones because you will not be there to regulate their consumption of the garbage they see on social media. Government must make it a deliberate policy to protect minors from obscene, garbage of social media. It’s important that we are intentional about it for the sanity of our minors. “

Freedom of expression, not licence for immorality – Nzeakor

Decrying the spate of sexual perversion among minors, Nzeakor, said no government that cares about the future of young people would give room for immorality to thrive.

“It is worrisome what is going on in our society with respect to issues around sexuality, especially as it concerns children and young adults. We have been advocating that moral and civic education should be made compulsory in all schools so that morality will not be taught alone in religious houses. It should be taught in schools. A situation where young people would go on social media to expose their bodies, and behave in a manner that one wonders whether they were taught anything at home. Freedom of expression does not mean freedom of immorality. It is important that we know it. In as much as we are talking about democracy and freedom, we must draw a line between legitimate freedom and indulgence in immorality. There is no country that cares for its future that will allow its young people to indulge in immorality the way we see it in the country today,” he told Sunday Telegraph

He added: “Everything that every citizen does is supposed to be regulated by law. Moral suasion sometimes does not do the job. You now use the statutes and the law to ensure that everybody maintains sanity. A situation where a country allows adults to marry girls of 12,13,14 years and claim that they are mature is one that we must not use religion to subject the dictates of constitutionalism and lawmaking. If a particular religion allows people to marry four wives, I’m yet to be convinced that religion would allow a man to marry a child in the name of religiosity. It amounts to a paedophile or a child abuser trying under the cloak of religion to justify his action. We cannot tolerate it as a consent. When you talk about age maturity,you are looking at 18 years.”

Bemoaning the failure of some states to embrace the Child Rights Act, he said : “Nigeria has the national law called the Child Rights Act, which is a rational legislation that is expected to be assimilated by the various states but what we find out is that the CRA is being sidelined by many states in the North because the provisions of the CRA sets a certain age for a child to be seen as mature for issues about sexuality and citizenship responsibilities.’’

Marrying as minor reduces chances of immorality – Sheikh Adangba

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, globally, 650 million (or 1 in 5) girls and women alive today have been subjected to sexual violence as children. Among boys and men, between 410 and 530 million (or around 1 in 7) experienced sexual violence in childhood.

Between August 2022 and July 2023, the Lagos State government disclosed that 2,588 minors were sexually and emotionally abused.

Also, while 43 per cent of Nigerian girls get married before turning 18, 16 per cent become wives before their 15th birthday, according to Girls Not Brides.

With abolition of child marriage in countries like Turkey, Tunisia, Algeria, Morocco, Jordan, and Egypt, a number of groups have called for its total ban. But Sheikh Abdulrahman Adangba has a contrary opinion.

According to Adangba, marrying as a minor takes a child’s mind away from immorality.

“If a child is ripe, and she is menstruating at the age of 10, if she wants to marry, let her marry. If people marry as minors, it takes their minds away from immorality. They can still continue their education. They will still be a bit disciplined. The old European culture was that way.We have people that gave birth at 9 in Europe. Have you read a lot of history about Britain? When Islam came, Islam says if a girl menstruates the first time, the second time, let the third time be in her husband’s house. If a girl of 10 is menstruating, if she wants to marry, let her marry,” he said.

‘Family unit in disarray’ – Cleric

For cleric , Pastor Michael Somoye, the family, as the basic unit of every society has a crucial role to play in growing a decenct society.

“Every home is a nucleus of what the country is. When the home is not in good shape, the country is in for it.Two, parents have failed in their duty. Gone are the days when we have parents. Parents are no longer parents. Children have become parents to their parents. Imagine a parent buying an expensive phone for an underage child… There’s no virgin again. In those days, when a donkey collapsed, a virgin would be told to cross it three times. It would wake up. Not now! If a donkey collapses now, it would die because there is no virgin to wake it up. So, the major problem is from home. How many will the church and school do? It is the home . The home is in disarray. That is why you see now that children are killing their parents because they refused to give them normal education.”

What to do

To protect children from falling into the web of sexual depravity, psychiatrist and psychotherapist, Dr Maymunah Yusuf , said parents must first of all comprehend that prevention starts at home, long before children are being exposed to social media or peer pressure.

She further stated : “From a psychological perspective, children require not just physical but emotional security and moral clarity. For almost 15 years as the Psychiatrist-In-Chief at Pinnacle Medical Services, our research shows that children and adolescents do better in environments where they feel safe. This means parents must build open lines of communication where children feel safe to ask questions and share their thoughts without shame or fear of being punished.

“Sex education that is age-appropriate should be rendered simple, respectful language that helps children comprehend their bodies, personal boundaries, and the difference between healthy and unhealthy touch. It is no longer enough to rely on silence or vague warnings; in today’s digital world, intentional conversations are very necessary to protect innocence.”

Yusuf emphasised the need for parents to monitor their children’s digital lives.

“This includes installing child safety filters, setting screen time limits, and paying attention to the content their children consume. Beyond technology, parents must model healthy emotional habits putting into practice respect, empathy, and self-control in their daily conversations. Children learn more from what they see than from what they are told. When they observe kindness, boundary-setting, and self-respect in their parents, they are more prone to repeat those values. Psychologically, this strengthens their sense of identity and resilience against harmful influences,” she explained.

According to her, the task of protecting a child from sexual depravity cannot be left in the hands of parents alone.

She said: “In a place like Mowe, where financial and social stressors are on the rise, parents also need community support. This can come in the form of parenting workshops, peer support groups, faith-based mentorship, or access to counseling services. Protecting children is not a task for parents alone; it requires a multi-sectoral collaborative effort between families, schools, religious institutions, and local authorities. When communities unite to uphold the dignity and development of children, the risk of early sexual impairments significantly decreases. Ultimately, psychologically informed parenting anchored in love, structure, and education is one of the strongest defences against the rising tide of child sexual depravity.”