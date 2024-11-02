Minors’ Arrest: UN Chief Commends Tinubu On Quick Intervention

Share

The Country President of United Nations Positive Livelihood Award Centre (UN-POLAC), Amb Prof Funmilayo Adesanya-Davies has commended President Bola Tinubu for his quick intervention as regards the case of minor protesters charged for treason and arraigned before Justice Obiora Egwuatu of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, November 1, 2024.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the UN Chief urged President Tinubu to apart from these minors, treat the remaining cases of the rest of the youths involved in the #EndBadGovernance protests in August in the same manner.

Adesanya-Davies said: “This is to express our heartfelt gratitude from the UN-POLAC secretariat for your prompt directive to the Attorney General to review the case of minors charged with treason.

“This decision demonstrates your commitment to upholding justice, protecting human rights, and listening to the concerns of Nigerians. Please continue Mr President!”

“Your quick leadership intervention in addressing this critical issue is appreciated, as it has brought relief to the families of the affected minors and reassurance to the nation.

“By taking swift action, you have shown that your administration values fairness, compassion, and the well-being of all citizens, especially the most vulnerable.

“Thank you for your unwavering dedication to serving the nation and ensuring that justice is served. Your actions have sent a strong message that your government is committed to protecting the rights of all Nigerians, regardless of age or background.”

She added: “Please Mr. President, apart from these minors, treat the remaining cases of the rest of the youths involved in the #EndBadGovernance protests in August in the same manner, following their arrest and detention over three months now; while you accept my sincere appreciation for your leadership and commitment to justice.

It was reported that Tinubu on Friday ordered the Minister of Justice and the Attorney-General of the Federation, (AGF) Mr. Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) to review the cases and make recommendations accordingly after the Nigerian presidency came under scrutiny for maltreating underaged children.

The report said: “President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, to review the treasonable felony charges brought against some underaged and malnourished children before the Federal High Court in Abuja, which has attracted national and global outrage.

“The court presided over by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, granted stringent bail to over 70 persons including minors for their alleged roles in the protests.

“Five (5)minors out of the seventy six (76) defendants meant to be arraigned on Friday, however, slumped inside the courtroom and were rushed to the hospital.

“The minors have been taken back to Kuje Prison following difficulties in meeting their bail conditions.

The court granted each of the defendants N10 million bail among other stringent terms.”

Prof. Adesanya-Davies stated that she is in agreement with all the Human Rights Advocacy groups across the country, first, for the “Unconditional release of all detained protesters, especially minors; second, immediate suspension of all exorbitant bail conditions granted to the protester and third, transparent investigation into the maltreatment of underaged detainees, including starvation, physical abuse, and psychological trauma at IRT.

Share

Please follow and like us: