Minority Shareholders Applaud SEC’s Firm Oversight Of TCN

Minority shareholders of Tourist Company of Nigeria Plc (TCN) have praised the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for what they described as a principled and decisive regulatory stance in overseeing the affairs of the hospitality group, even as they called on the majority shareholder, the Alex Ibru group, to initiate a fair and open buyout of remaining investors if it seeks sole control.

In a statement signed by Dr. Olatunde Okelana, shareholder of Ikeja Hotel Plc and Chairman of the Zonal Shareholders Mobilisation Committee for Annual General Meetings, the minority bloc — representing over 4,000 investors — said they had endured years of neglect due to protracted family disputes and boardroom wrangling that eroded corporate value and shareholder returns.

They noted that no dividend had been paid for many years until the SEC intervened seven years ago, halting what they described as “spiralling losses and a lack of accountability” in TCN’s management. “Regardless of the Alex Ibru group’s more than 80 per cent equity in TCN, the company still has 4,991 shareholders and retains its status as a public company,” the statement read.

“If the group desires sole control, the responsible course of action is to make an open offer to buy out remaining shareholders and take the company private, in line with SEC directives, as was done in the Capital Hotels Plc transaction.”

The shareholders accused the majority owners of disregarding other stakeholders, including Ikeja Hotel Plc — a listed company with a N36 billion shareholder loan to TCN, funded by the investing public. They stressed that such relatedparty transactions must be fully disclosed under Nigerian Exchange listing rules and remain under the regulatory purview of both the NGX and SEC.

They also criticised the Alex Ibru group’s decision to challenge SEC’s June 27, 2025 directives, based on a Deloitte forensic investigation, describing the legal action as “an abuse of process” after fully participating in the regulatory proceedings.