Minor Fire Outbreak At Warri Refinery – NNPCL

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced that there was a minor fire outbreak at the Port Harcourt Refinery.

In a post on its social media platform X, formerly Twitter, on Friday night, it stated that the fire was quickly put out and that normalcy had returned.

The statement signed by its management, was titled: Minor Fire Outbreak At Warri Refinery Contained.

The terse statement reads: “This afternoon, at about 15:02hrs, there was a minor fire incident at the cooling tower of Warri Refinery and Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC).

“The fire which occurred as a result of ongoing welding activity at the top of the cooling tower will not affect the refinery rehabilitation project delivery schedule.

“NNPC Limited safety officers at the Refinery acted immediately and put out the fire at about 15:30hrs; normalcy has since been restored.

“NNPC Limited will continue to adhere to the best safety standards in all its business operations.”