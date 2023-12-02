‘Minnows’ Liberia, Malawi Show ‘Giant’ Nigeria The Way

In terms of population and landmass, the three countries of Liberia, Malawi and Nigeria are literally and figuratively a million kilometres apart. Liberia, which shares the same geographical space as Nigeria, is just 111,369 km2 and has a population of roughly five million, whereas Malawi is a landlocked nation located on the other side of the continent in South-eastern Africa. Malawi, like Nigeria, was once ruled from Whitehall, but has a lot more in common with Liberia than her fellow former British colony in that it also has a small landmass, 118,484 km2 and an estimated population of 19,431,566 (as of January 2021).

They are both minnows when compared with Nigeria, which is one of the largest countries on the continent with a landmass of 923,769 square kilometres and a population of roughly 220 million. According to Wikipedia, Liberia began in the early 19th century as a project of the American Colonisation Society (ACS), which believed black people would face better chances for freedom and prosperity in Africa than in the United States. The lone star nation declared its independence on July 26, 1847, which the US did not recognise until February 5, 1862.

However, in 1980, political tensions from the rule of William R. Tolbert result- ed in a military coup during which he was killed, marking the end of Americo-Liberian rule in the country and beginning over two decades of political instability, which culminated in the first and second Liberian Civil Wars. The civil war only ended when ‘Big Brother’ Nigeria waded in with ECOMOG (the Economic Community Monitoring Group), which played a prominent role in restoring peace to the troubled nation.

The subsequent 2005 elections were internationally regarded as the freest and fairest in Liberian history with Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a US-educated economist, former Minister of Finance and future Nobel Prize for Peace winner was elected as the first female president in Africa. On her part, Malawi, despite being one of the world’s least-developed countries, has never had any serious internal strife since gaining independence from Great Britain in 1964.

However, sadly, the same cannot be said of Nigeria which has not only experienced military rule since gaining independence in 1960 but has also fought a 30-month brutal war. But since 1999 the nation has been on its longest stretch of unbroken civilian rule. However, two events in both Liberia and Malawi have shown that the so-called ‘Giant of Africa’ still has a long way to go when it comes to elections and prudence in the management of the nation’s commonwealth.

In Liberia, President George Weah gained both domestic and international acclaim after conceding to his rival in the recent presidential race. “This is a time for graciousness in defeat, a time to place our country above party and patriotism above personal interest,” the former football star, who has served as Liberia’s president since 2018, said. The 57-year-old’s phone call to congratulate Joseph Boakai last Friday night saved the country, which has a history of brutal civil conflict, from a weekend of tension.

“These are great times in Liberia and in Africa because such action on the part of a sitting president is very, very, very rare,” Liberian human rights advocate, Hassan Bility told the BBC, notwithstanding President Goodluck Jonathan did same in 2015 after Muhammadu Buhari was declared winner of the presidential election. Weah’s special aide, Sekou Kalasco Jo- manday, said his move did not come as a surprise. “That is the kind of person he is, he’s a man of peace; he’s a man who believes the will of the people should always be respected and he will continue to do that,” he told the BBC.

“The president doesn’t believe that one person should lose their life because of any political struggle or one man’s quest to be president at all costs.” The regional bloc, ECOWAS, has also come out with a gushing statement of thanks to Weah. “Your gracious acceptance of the results of the elections is indicative of your statesmanship and commitment to the consolidation of peace and security in Liberia,” said Omar Alieu Touray, President of the ECOWAS Commission, who also commended the free, fair and autonomously organised poll.

Unfortunately, this has not been the case in Nigeria where virtually every presidential election result has often been challenged all the way to the Supreme Court. Of course, the two exceptions were in 1999 when President Olusegun Obasanjo had a landslide victory, and 2015 when President Goodluck Jonathan bucked the trend and conceded defeat even before the election body had tallied all the results. Doing this and not edging the nation to possible calamity by digging in and contesting the outcome, has ensured that he has been elevated to the level of a statesman, especially by the international community.

This is why he has frequently been called upon to carry out international assignments across the continent. While Liberia has shown her next-door neighbour how politics should be played, Malawi has gone on to show Nigerian leaders how to be prudent when it comes to the management of the collective commonwealth of the people. Last week, Malawi’s President Lazarus Chakwera suspended his foreign trips and those of government officials as part of austerity measures to cushion the impact of the recent 44 per cent devaluation of local currency on the country’s economy.

In his televised address to the nation Wednesday night, Chakwera also ordered a cut by half on fuel allowances allocated to top government officials, including cabinet ministers. Defending his action, Chakwera said: “I know that this decision has caused a lot of pain. And I know that all of us now have to make big adjustments in spending so that we can prioritise those areas that are most productive. “In fact, all cabinet members currently abroad on public-funded trips must return to Malawi with immediate effect.” Contrast this with what is happening in Nigeria.

Despite repeated admonitions for the populace to make sacrifices, our leaders, in keeping with the tradition of Animal Farm, show no sign of doing so themselves. Just like the star character in the novel, Napoleon, they are not doing what they have repeatedly asked their fellow Nigerians to do. Thus, while the cost of drugs and other basic needs are soaring beyond the reach of millions of Nigerians, our National Assembly members are still going ahead to splash millions of dollars on importing SUVs for themselves while the President, cabinet ministers, and governors have continued to embark on overseas trips. It is so sad that while minnows Liberia and Malawi are receiving universal acclaim for all the right reasons the ‘giant’ is not!