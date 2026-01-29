Minneapolis Mayor ‘Playing With Fire’ Over Immigration Comments –Trump

US President Donald Trump warns Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is “playing with fire” after Frey said “Minneapolis does not and will not enforce federal immigration laws” Responding to Trump’s post on social media, Frey says “The job of our police is to keep people safe, not enforce fed immigration laws”.

Trump’s comments come after Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar was attacked at an event she was hosting on Tuesday, when an audience member used a syringe to spray an unknown liquid at her.

Omar, a Democrat who has frequently clashed with the Trump administration over its immigration policies, was not hurt and continued to speak, reports the BBC.

Tensions are high in Minnesota after two US citizens were shot and killed by federal agents in separate incidents, sparking weeks of ongoing protests.

Meanwhile, two US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents fired their weapons during the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti on Saturday, according to a government report sent to Congress and obtained by multiple news outlets, including the BBC’s US partner CBS News.