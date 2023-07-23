Minna-Bida Road: Bago Constitutes Compensation Committee

The Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has responded to the impending construction of the 82km ISDB Assisted Minna-Bida-Road by constituting a committee to compensate individuals affected by the right of way.

Speaking with journalists on Sunday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman said Governor Bago took the decisive step by approving the establishment of a Claim Verification and Payment Committee.

He disclosed that the reconstruction of the Minna – Bida road is being co-financed by the Islamic Development Bank, Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and the State Government.

He further revealed that members of the committee were drawn from the State Government, Security Agencies, and other relevant Stakeholders. The committee has been granted a six (6) weeks timeline, from Tuesday, the 25th of July 2023, to complete its assignment with utmost diligence.

Gawu explained that the committee’s primary mandate is to identify each claimant and gather crucial information, including the land coordinates of the affected property and each claimant’s Bank Verification Number (BVN).

According to him “this additional data will enhance process integrity and transparency, thereby preventing potential issues of claims and counterclaims by the claimants, which could cumulate to any setback for the start-up or progress of the project.

“The State Government has already set aside funding to compensate all affected persons. Payments will be made simultaneously with the verification process, paving the way for the commencement of civil works and groundbreaking in November 2023, in accordance with the current project work plan.”

He added that the committee would facilitate direct real-time online payments to the claimants, eliminating the need for contact with Government officials.

He emphasized the importance of claimants’ presence at their respective property locations during the verification exercise. He implored the affected parties to cooperate fully with the committee to ensure a smooth and efficient process.

Alhaji Usman charged members of the committee to uphold fairness and equity throughout the exercise, emphasizing the immediate payment of verified claimants after the verification process.

The SSG stressed that the timelines for verifying each location would be communicated through the Village Heads and the claimant’s Attorneys.