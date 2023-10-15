Miniterial Appointments: Tinubu Fair To All Regions – Eze

Prince Arthur Eze, a multibillionaire businessman has hailed President Bola Tinubu on appointments of cabinet members and heads of agencies made so far since his assumption of office in May this year, noting that he has been fair to all regions.

Prince Eze, who made this known on Sunday, October 15, at the Holy Mass to mark the 65th Birthday of Reverend Father Patrick Alumuku at St Louis Catholic Church, Abuja, has shown he is a detribalized man with good intentions for Nigerians.

While commending the President for appointing Sen George Akume as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, he said his appointments have shown that he is the ideal President for Nigeria.

He said: ”Through Tinubu, Igbos got their own share, Hausa got their own share, Yorubas got their own share, other regions got their own share of appointments.”

According to her, the President has been fair in his appointments to the three major regions; the East, West and North. Nigerians should support the President as he continues his transformational agenda”, Eze emphasised.

While describing Father Alumuku as a good man, he recalled that he met him through Senator Akume.

Alumuku, in an interview with journalists, said he had to thank God for his love and kindness, which he has shown in many ways in his 65 years.

He said, “I realise that every day we live in God’s presence, and we need to thank him, especially at a moment like this, we give thanks to God. I want to use this opportunity to say to everyone that every birthday is a major event in our life to thank God.

“Indeed, every day is important to thank, so we cannot live without God’s presence before use; we need to be consciously and continuously aware of God’s presence and be grateful to him for what he has done in our lives.”

The Vice Chairman of the Parish Pastoral Council of the Church, Sir Vincent Ukaoma, in his address, described Fr Alumuku as a man of many paths.

“We, the nuclear family of Father Patrick Alumuku would like him to live and enjoy this fast-approaching stage of his life gracefully. After labouring so much in God’s vineyard for more than 40 years as a priest in Makurdi, in Vatican City and now in Abuja, it will be fitting to slow down.

“We, the parishioners of St Louis Pastoral Centre, consider ourselves so blessed to have Father Patrick Alumuku as our first Parish Priest. Within a period of three years, through his subtle pushing, our community has been positively transformed progressively, spiritually and structurally,” he added.