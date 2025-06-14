Ministry: We Organise Prayer Against Death

Share

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security on Saturday said the proposed prayer session was for staff members to pray against the death scare in the Ministry and not for food security.

It would be recalled that the reports had earlier gone viral regarding an internal circular inviting staff members for a 3-day prayer session for “Divine Intervention for Protection and National Development.”

A statement signed by an assistant director, information in the Ministry, Like Ezeaja, said the ” Ministry’s attention is drawn to the internal circular of the Human Resource Management Department being circulated by online media, in this regard the ministry wishes to inform that the prayer session is an initiative of Human Resource Department to address the wellbeing of the staff just as the already existing monthly aerobic exercise and establishment of the gymnasium in the ministry are for physical fitness as the regular medical check -up of staff are for their health.

“The prayer was to address the apprehensiveness of staff over the recent untimely and successive death of management staff of the Ministry. The staff also deem it not out of place to pray for the country, hence The Theme of the Prayer Sessions “Divine Intervention for Protection and National Development.”

“It must be emphasised that this is NOT an official policy by the Ministry to address agriculture and food security issues in the country. But in response to the yearnings of staff who are apprehensive following the death of some of their colleagues in recent times.

“The Honourable Minister has been working assiduously to ensure food and nutrition security for the country in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration.

“The ministry has taken delivery of over a thousand tractors to support farmers and has signed the commercialisation phase under the supervision of President Tinubu;

“Another of his initiatives is the Strategic Grain Reserve and Market Stabilisation of prices, where about 42,000 metric tonnes of grains and an additional 58,200 metric tonnes of milled rice grains were distributed.

“Also, under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, 2,150,000 bags of fertilisers were donated by the Central Bank of Nigeria to the Ministry to reduce food inflation;

“The president has approved the recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA) to the tune of N1.5 trillion, a historic financial intervention to scale up access to affordable finance for Nigerian Farmers;

“The Ministry launched the National Electronic Extension platform (NEEP), a digital initiative designed to improve agricultural extension services;

“The Ministry initiated a revitalised cooperative sector by organising training and workshops for stakeholders at the Federal Cooperative Colleges in the North and South. This effort is aimed at strengthening the cooperative societies and enhancing their role in economic development.”

