Ministry, UN Women to Strengthen Collaboration

The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has reiterated the commitment of the Ministry to strengthen its collaboration with the United Nation Women (UN-WOMEN) going by its strategic role as the coordinating organ for all government projects, programmes and policies.

The minister stated this while receiving in audience the UN- Women Regional Director and its team, who were on a courtesy visit to his office. He informed that the UN Women was the United Nations entity dedicated to gender equality and the empowerment of women adding that it was globally regarded as a champion for women and girls.

According to the minister, the organisation was established in 2010 to accelerate progress on meeting the needs of Women worldwide. He pointed out that the organisation supported UN member states and set global standards for achieving gender equality while working with governments at national and sub-national as well as civil society to carry out formulated laws, policies, programmes and services needed to ensure the standards were effectively implemented and truly beneficiary to women and girls, worldwide.

Speaking further, Bagudu said that the UN-Women worked globally to make the vision of the Sustainable Development Goals a reality for women and girls and stood behind women’s equal participation in all aspects of life. He added that the UN Women also coordinated and promoted the UN System’s activities in advancing gender equality, deliberation and agreements linked to the 2030 Agenda.