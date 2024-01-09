Ministry to design roadmap for steel sector in Q1,24

The Minister of Steel Development, Shuaib Audu, has said that the ministry will design in the first quarter of 2024, a roadmap for the resuscitation of Nigeria’s steel industry. He stated that the roadmap would be a five-year plan for Nigeria’s steel sector’s revival and a three-year plan for the Ajaokuta steel plant.

The minister in a statement also said that the goal of the ministry was to create over 500,000 jobs for Nigerians within an operational steel industry before the end of President Bola Tinubu’s “second term in office.” According to him, the goal is already being realised with close to 200 youths already engaged in the steel industry across the country in his first four months in office. He promised that more would be done in that regard. Audu said: “At the core of the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ is the revitalisation of the steel industry in Nigeria, which prompted the creation of the ministry of steel development by Mr. President in August 2023 with a core mandate. “2024 presents a new and unique opportunity for the industrialisation of Nigeria and the revival of our steel industry, with steps already being taken towards achieving these goals across the country. “International investors have shown firm commitments to invest billions of dollars in developing Nigeria’s steel industry and building new plants following President Tinubu’s efforts to secure investments for the steel industry in Nigeria at gatherings of World Political and Business Leaders, including the recently held G20 summit in Delhi, India.” He added: “The ministry of steel development is working assiduously to create a favourable operating environment for investors, both local and foreign.