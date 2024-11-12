Ministry, Senate, TETFund Unite For Reforms, Transformation In Tertiary Education

Share

Towards advancing initiative that will bring and strengthen reforms in the nation’s tertiary education sub-sector, the Federal Ministry of Education, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions, and Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) have pledged to work in synergy to transform system for optimal delivery.

The commitment to strengthen Nigeria’s education sector was disclosed when the newly appointed Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, hosted the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, led by its Chairman, Senator Muntari Dandutse who visited the ministry on oversight geared at advancing initiatives across tertiary institutions.

The Director, Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, in a statement, noted that the visit was aimed at assessing ongoing programmes in order to develop strategic solutions that would tackle key challenges ranging from curriculum enhancements to allocation of critical infrastructure funding.

The statement quoted the Minister of Education as underscoring the ministry’s commitment to enhancing the nation’s educational foundation in alignment with President Bola Tinubu’s vision anchored on his administration’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

According to him, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) were priority areas critical to building a skilled workforce capable of driving Nigeria’s economic transformation.

“Our nation’s youth are our greatest asset,” the Minister noted, stressing that by equipping students with skills in STEM and medical sciences, we are creating a generation ready to compete and lead on a global scale.”

While reiterating the ministry’s commitment to accountability, the minister reported that no fewer than 137 schools had already been equipped with physical infrastructure and qualified teachers.

Alausa, who added that additional funding was essential to ensure that they operate at full capacity, however, said: “With sufficient budget allocations our commission will oversee these schools in order to meet the highest standards of education.”

On curriculum development, the Minister assured the committee of the ministry’s commitment to a balanced educational approach, saying: “Our curriculum aims to shape well-rounded citizens who understand both their heritage and their role in society.”

He affirmed that the National Policy on Education (NPE), a foundational document first created in 1977 and last updated in 2013, continues to guide this mission. “Our priority now is not to draft new policies, but to fully implement the robust framework we have in place,” Alausa further explained.

The Minister and Committee agreed that with focused investment, stronger global collaborations, and efficient resource management, the country would be well-positioned to achieve a resilient and progressive education system that meets the demands of a modern world.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Dandutse, on his part, noted that the Committee’s role extends beyond oversight to include advocacy for stronger global partnerships.

Acknowledging the importance of collaborative approach to transform the education sector, he further stressed the need for active engagements with international allies, including South Korea, Germany, and UNESCO to explore technical and scientific collaborations that would benefit Nigeria’s education system.

However, Dandutse raised concerns over operational challenges, particularly the financial burdens universities are currently facing due to high cost of electricity tariffs. He, therefore, urged the ministry to prioritise sustainable power solutions to ensure uninterrupted access to learning facilities in the institutions.

Share

Please follow and like us: