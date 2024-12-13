Ministry Seeks Strong Policy Framework To Drive Maritime Dev

Share

Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy has said that the establishment of a strong policy framework would drive maritime development.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola described the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy framework as a well-rounded and inclusive policy framework that would enhance maritime governance and ultimately establish the sector as a key driver of national prosperity in line with Africa’s Agenda 2063.

The minister, who disclosed this during the second and final leg of the executive technical validation workshop of the National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy (NPMBE) holding at the Abuja Continental Hotel in Abuja noted that the series of validation workshops and engagements in the past couple of months was aimed at redefining and producing a formidable framework that would serve as a blueprint to advance Nigeria’s maritime sector.

In a statement by the ministry’s Head, Press & Public Relations, Muhammad Tahir Zakari, the minister acknowledged the ministry’s vision for the sector, hence the assemblage of professionals ranging from industry experts, academics, and researchers.

Oyetola said that this affirms and further reflects the ministry’s dedication and commitment to the growth and development of the sector.

Acknowledging the maritime domain as a crucial pillar of Nigeria’s future economy, the minister harped on the importance of addressing the bond between the marine and blue economy sectors side by side with economic growth while observing that an inclusive maritime policy portends the ability to position Nigeria as a leader in the global blue economy.

Oyetola added: “This engagement aims to restore our priorities and solidify a framework for advancing the maritime sector over the next few years. As you are aware, a key factor in driving maritime development is the establishment of a strong policy framework.”

Also, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Oloruntola Olufemi said that the final and executive validation workshop was to harp on the gains and achievements of the previous engagement.

He noted that the marine industry was fast gaining economic relevance and changing the fortunes of many nations on a global scale.

Oloruntola explained: “This workshop is an opportunity to consolidate those efforts and finalise a framework that will guide the sustainable growth of the Blue Economy in Nigeria. Over the past few months, we have witnessed the growing significance of the marine sector in global discourse.

“As we face the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, this policy represents a forward-thinking approach to harnessing the immense potential of our blue economy.“

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"