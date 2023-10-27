Ministry Reviewing Existing Projects In Agric Sector –Kyari

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has disclosed that it is currently reviewing all existing projects in the country’s agric sector to ensure due diligence in achieving the four presidential priorities of the present administration of President Bola Tinubu.

The agric ministry emphasised that the agric sector’s review was necessary and apt in alignment with minimal distortions while keeping confidence building measures in place to get the total buy-in of agric stakeholders as partners in progress. The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, made this disclosure in Abuja recently.

Kyari stated that ministry was in the process of carrying out a robust stakeholder analysis that will produce a working stakeholder map showing who does what, where and how and what are the mutually beneficial areas for smallholder farmers, large scale farmers, processors, marketers and the organised private sector.

The agric minister said: “We already benefited from briefings on on-going projects by our development partners. “Accordingly, and going forward, all the programmes and initiatives of the Ministry shall be completely aligned to attaining these four presidential priorities. “In doing so, we are currently reviewing existing projects to ensure due diligence in achieving this alignment with minimal distortions while keeping confidence building measures in place to get the total buy-in of our stakeholders as partners in progress.

“To this end, the ministry is in the process of carrying out a robust stakeholder analysis that will produce a working stakeholder map showing who does what, where and how and what are the mutually beneficial areas for thesmall holder farmers, large scale farmers, processors, marketers and the organised private sector.”

According to him, “this in itself will bring about resource use efficiency while reducing duplication- and wastages. It is a known mantra that organisations are charged to think outside the box. We at the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security have decided to think without the box if we are to achieve our mandates.

“This becomes more profound given the current state of our national food security for which President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR declared a national state of emergency on Thursday July 13, 2023. “Indeed, the current state of food security is threatened by issues of availability and affordability.

“Furthermore, malnutrition and the rates of food inflation requires that we work all year round to ensure increased food production while putting in place measures to make food available, accessible, affordable, and of the right nutrition on a sustainable basis.

“The underlying challenges noted above call for innovative and trending solutions which are better understood when we recount the challenges of insecurity, youth’s unemployment, and our increasing population and attendant competition for the same prime agriculture land for mass housing schemes and other competing developmental projects. Nigeria is expected to reach 400 million by 2050; which is just around the corner,” Kyari added.